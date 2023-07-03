Birmingham City youngster Trevan Sanusi is set to leave the club this summer, with a host of top Premier League clubs, including Man United and Liverpool, chasing the attacker.

Who is Trevan Sanusi?

The 16-year-old winger is the latest exciting talent to come through the Blues academy, which has produced the likes of Nathan Redmond, Demarai Gray and, of course, Jude Bellingham, among others.

There has been a lot of excitement about Sanusi, with boss John Eustace bringing the youngster to train with the first-team on occasions, and he travelled with the squad earlier in the season, even if he didn’t make the squad.

However, it seems as though the player is moving on now, as the Daily Mail revealed that there is a real battle for his signature from the top clubs in the country.

“Manchester United watched him in April but Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham and Newcastle United have also sent scouts to assess him and are interested in signing him up.”

The update confirms that Sanusi didn’t sign his scholarship contract, so he is seemingly set on taking the next step in his career, and he will have a big choice to make on where he wants to be playing next.

Who will sign Trevan Sanusi?

This is hugely frustrating for Blues, because every club loves to see players come through the academy, and it clearly seems that Sanusi is someone who had the potential to make his mark on the first-team in the years to come. Plus, unlike the Bellingham brothers, or potentially George Hall, they aren’t going to get a significant fee for Sanusi that reflects his potential.

So, there’s no denying this is a blow for Blues, but it’s a positive sign that they are still bringing through very good players who are attracting interest from the very best in the country. Of course, they need them to stay to get the full benefit, but it shows those running the academy are doing the right things.

Now, it will be interesting to see where Sanusi ends up, and how his career plays out. This is a big opportunity for him, and the calibre of clubs keen on him indicates he has star potential. It won’t take away from what has been a promising start to the window for Blues though, and they will hope for a brighter future once the takeover goes through.