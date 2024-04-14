Highlights West Brom's Premier League history has seen ups and downs, with peaks in the 2004/05 'Great Escape' and a successful 2010 spell.

Kieran Richardson's arrival in 2008 provided much-needed quality for West Brom after joining on loan from Man Utd, with his set-piece delivery and key goals making a significant impact.

Despite turning down a permanent move, Richardson's short stint at West Brom was crucial in helping the team achieve survival and secure a memorable victory on the final day.

West Brom are hoping to seal a return to the Premier League this term, with Carlos Corberan’s side firmly in the mix to win promotion.

Reaching the top-flight would be nothing new for the Baggies, as they’ve been regularly up and down the top two divisions over the past few decades.

The most successful period for Albion in recent times undoubtedly came from 2010, when they spent eight years in the top-flight, which included a few top ten finishes, and there were some great moments along the way.

However, for pure drama, the most memorable season has to be the 2004/05 one, where Albion made history after completing the ‘Great Escape’.

Bryan Robson’s side were bottom of the table at Christmas, but they became the first team ever to recover from that position to stay in the Premier League, and it was all thanks to a remarkable final day.

Going into that last match, Albion needed to win, which they did, and they were then reliant on Southampton, Norwich and Crystal Palace not getting maximum points, which also happened, sparking wild scenes as fans ran on the pitch at The Hawthorns.

Kieran Richardson stars for West Brom

It was obviously a real team effort from the Albion squad to drag themselves over the line, but there’s no denying that the signing of Kieran Richardson from Manchester United in January was a catalyst for survival.

A highly-rated youngster at Old Trafford, Richardson needed regular game time to show what he could do, and he got that in the West Midlands.

The left-footer brought some much-needed quality to an Albion side that had plenty of effort and application, but they sometimes lacked technical ability.

So, Richardson’s arrival gave them something different, as he provided the team with a threat from set-plays with his delivery, and he also chipped in with some key goals, scoring three in his 11 appearances.

One of those was a crucial effort as Albion picked up a valuable point at home to Blackburn, and his last goal for the club is undoubtedly remembered most, as he struck the second on the final day victory against Portsmouth.

Kieran Richardson's Club Career Club Appearances Goals Assists Sunderland 149 15 12 Manchester United 81 11 4 Fulham 48 6 5 Aston Villa 41 - 3 West Brom 11 3 - Cardiff 6 - -

Kieran Richardson turned down permanent West Brom move

As it transpires, that was his last game in a West Brom shirt, so it was some ending.

Naturally, Robson tried to bring the midfielder back to the club on a permanent basis, but Richardson decided to stay with the Red Devils, as he tried to force his way into the first-team.

In the end, he would make 81 appearances for United, without truly establishing himself as a key player for Sir Alex Ferguson.

Nevertheless, you would have to say it was the right move when you look at how Richardson’s career played out.

He would be part of a United squad that won the Premier League and the League Cup, and he also represented England on eight occasions.

Meanwhile, Albion were relegated the following season, but Richardson would spend almost his entire career in the Premier League, with spells at Sunderland, Fulham and Aston Villa, before he called it a day after turning out for Cardiff in the second tier in December 2016.

It was a shame for West Brom that they couldn’t convince Richardson to return to The Hawthorns, but even though his spell was such a short one, his contribution will always be appreciated as he played a key role in an Albion side that made history.