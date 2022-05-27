Man United keen to seal surprise transfer deal for Watford player

Man United could be set for a surprise raid on Watford now that the Hornets have been relegated, with the Manchester Evening News reporting that Daniel Bachmann is on their list of targets.

Watford have used the player on just 12 occasions over the course of their Premier League season and the goalkeeper conceded a total of 28 goals during those appearances.

He might be used even more frequently in the Championship though, with the side having also let go of Ben Foster at the end of his contract this summer. It opens the door for Bachmann to perhaps get more opportunities in the first-team at the club, especially with the side now a division lower.

However, the Red Devils are eyeing a potential deal for the 27-year-old during the off-season, with the side looking to add some more shot-stoppers to their ranks. The club are currently loaded up on options inbetween the sticks but it looks likely that Dean Henderson will end up being sold on.

That opens the door for someone to come in and replace the England man – and Bachmann is one of the names on their target list as reported by the Manchester Evening News.

Karl Darlow is another name mentioned but is a slightly older option and Bachmann could develop exponentially if exposed to regular football at a higher level. He would not come in as the first-team option – that honour still falls to David De Gea – but he would be the number two at Old Trafford if he did arrive.

The choice is now there as to whether United decide to pounce for Bachmann or another target and whether or not the Austria man would want to play regularly in the Championship with Watford or switch back into the Premier League to deputise for Man United.

The Verdict

Daniel Bachmann is a surprise name to be linked with Man United, especially considering that the Red Devils could lure any number of goalkeepers from different clubs to Old Trafford if they wanted to.

Granted, there won’t be many top-level shot-stopping options who will want to leave a first-team role elsewhere to merely sit on the bench for Man United. However, Bachmann has also been a backup at Watford and if he is unable to break into the first-team there, then there is no reason why he shouldn’t deputise at a higher level.

The Austria man could probably get a lot more football if he was to stay with the Hornets for this next season, with the side having let go of other goalkeepers this summer. He could even come on leaps and bounds with regular action and become potentially one of the best in the division.

The chance to potentially get games for Man United though might be too much to turn down – and the Red Devils could also snap him up for a relatively cheap fee, so a move could appeal to Erik Ten Haag.