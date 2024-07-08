Hull City winger Jaden Philogene is currently among the hottest young properties in the country following a remarkable 2023/24 campaign for the Tigers, which has deservedly earned an array of domestic and continental interest.

Although Hull were unable to see their ambitious summer and January investment repaid with a prized play-off finish, it was no blot on Philogene's record, as the tricky forward scored 12 goals - including a rabona and backheel, both against Rotherham United - while laying on a further 6 assists despite missing two months out over the hectic Christmas period with knee ligament injury.

Jaden Philogene's Hull City Championship Stats 2023-24 - As Per FotMob Appearances 32 Goals 12 Assists 6 Chances created 52 Successful dribbles 87

For those who have seen the England under-21's international in action over the last two years at both Cardiff City and Hull, the top-flight tug of war for his services should really come as little surprise.

Indeed, Spanish juggernaut Barcelona's own admiration is symptomatic of the quality and potential within the 22-year-old's possession, who now appears set to seal an impending transfer away from the MKM Stadium less than twelve months after signing from Aston Villa in a coup on last summer's deadline day.

Philogene, by his own admission, is keen to initially secure a switch to the Premier League, though, putting Barcelona's interest on ice for now and top-tier suitors on red alert.

Man United could gazump Ipswich Town for Hull City winger Jaden Philogene

According to a recent report from TEAMtalk, Philogene is a player under firm consideration from Manchester United amid wholesale changes to the club's leadership structure, which is set to redesign their own recruitment philosophy.

It is believed that there have been no tangible advancements in their efforts to bring Philogene to Old Trafford just yet, although he is on the radar in a sensational potential transfer that would arrive at the expense of numerous Premier League rivals.

Tottenham Hotspur, who are currently enrolling Philogene's younger brother in their academy, are said to be keen on striking a deal for the Hull forward this summer and could well find themselves competing neck-and-neck with United for a sacred Champions League spot next term, whereas Crystal Palace and Everton are also counted among his many admirers.

In a somewhat surprising turn of events, the most advanced interest is coming from Portman Road as things stand, with Ipswich Town reportedly leading the race for his signature following their emphatic promotion to the Premier League under Kieran McKenna - who will undoubtedly orchestrate a pivotal role in convincing Philogene to join the Tractor Boys this summer.

This is as per BBC Sport, who have recently claimed that Philogene is eager to make the move to Ipswich and talks have advanced between the pair, while the Premier League newcomers are also eyeing Tigers teammate Jacob Greaves in a potential £30 million double-deal.

The lure of Ipswich is easy to rationalise from Philogene's perspective, given the remarkable man-management and positively-developmental style of Town boss McKenna, but that move may not neccesarily align with Hull's best interests.

Hull City should be glad about Man Utd's Jaden Philogene transfer interest

Hull's mission this summer isn't to keep Philogene; instead, it's simply to source the highest transfer fee for his services.

New Head Coach Tim Walter would surely relish any prospect of keeping the flyer at the club for even one more year, but it's a proposition that has drastically decreased in likelihood and Hull would be wise to stay focused on recollecting an optimal return, which appears more likely from the Red Devils than it does with Ipswich.

After all, United receive near-unmatched levels of expenditure through annual revenue and player sales and have accrued the second-highest net spend over the last five seasons with a figure of £597m, whereas Ipswich's recent £22m capture of fellow wing prospect Omari Hutchinson represented their highest ever purchase.

Ipswich, who are not short on cash themselves but will need to be shrewd and savvy in their shopping over July and August, cannot risk paying over the odds for a player, but United are in a position where the risks are considerably less detrimental and historically don't seem to care too much whether they pay excessively, as long as they land their man.

How far their interest in Philogene transcends remains to be seen.

However, it's important to note that United have an ongoing crisis out wide, with Marcus Rashford and Antony both having endured a stark downturn in form to different degrees and Jadon Sancho likely set to leave Manchester on a permanent basis amid what feels like an irreparable feud with Erik ten Hag.

Philogene won't be their sole target, but it makes perfect sense why they are running the rule over him and, all things considered, Hull should consider sanctioning that sale instead of letting Ipswich land him.