Highlights Manchester United keen on Ipswich Town's Kieran McKenna as potential manager.

McKenna's success with the Tractor Boys could lead to him becoming the next United boss.

Ipswich eyeing back-to-back promotions to the Premier League, currently in top two.

Manchester United reportedly have a concrete interest in appointing Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna as manager.

According to Football Insider, the Premier League side are admirers of the Tractor Boys manager, who previously worked at the club as an academy coach and an assistant to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

McKenna has earned a lot of praise for his work with the Tractor Boys, with the team pursuing promotion to the Premier League, and is thought to be seen as a potential candidate to be the next United boss when Erik ten Hag is replaced.

Ipswich secured a place in the Championship last season, so could earn back-to-back promotions this year.

A 3-2 win over Southampton on Monday evening maintained their place inside the top two in the Championship with just six games remaining.

Man United’s McKenna interest

It has been claimed that the hierarchy at Man United have been impressed by the work that the 37-year-old has done at Portman Road.

It is believed he is seen as a future manager at Old Trafford, with his character and profile highlighted as two attractive traits.

The Premier League side is currently undergoing a restructuring behind the scenes, which has also raised questions over the long-term future of Erik ten Hag as manager.

While there are no suggestions the Dutchman is about to lose his position, the summer could be seen as an opportunity for Sir Jim Ratcliffe to appoint his own head coach following his arrival as a minority shareholder of the club earlier this year.

Southampton’s Jason Wilcox is also reportedly a target, with the director of football seen as a potential appointment at technical director.

Newcastle United’s Dan Ashworth has also been sought as a fresh face behind the scenes, with the Englishman currently on gardening leave ahead of a potentail switch to Old Trafford.

Man United are currently sixth in the Premier League table and will face Coventry City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup, with the former Ajax boss looking to convince the new regime that he is the man to bring the club forward.

Kieran McKenna's Ipswich Town record

Kieran McKenna's Ipswich Town record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 125 73 33 19 58.40

Meanwhile, McKenna has earned plenty of plaudits for his work with the Suffolk outfit.

He has overseen 73 wins from 125 games in charge and guided the club to promotion from League One last year with a second-place finish.

Related “I actually love you" - Wes Burns sends Leif Davis message as Ipswich Town beat Southampton Wes Burns sent a message to Ipswich Town teammate Leif Davis after their dramatic win over Southampton on Easter Monday.

Remarkably, his side currently top the Championship table – though they have played a game more than third-place Leicester City, who are just two points behind.

Next up for Ipswich is a huge game against rivals Norwich City at Carrow Road on 6 April.

Promotion would be huge for McKenna’s career

Ipswich have not been in the Premier League since 2002, and were stuck in League One prior to McKenna’s arrival.

The team’s transformation under his management has been incredible, and promotion to the top flight at the first attempt would be a remarkable achievement, especially given the competition.

So it comes as no surprise that Man United are monitoring his career quite closely given his ties to the club.

He was an assistant to Solskjaer when the team earned consecutive top four finishes in the Premier League, earning a positive reputation inside the club for his role in the team’s success.