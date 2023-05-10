Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has opened up on his relationship with Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna.

The pair worked together during the Norwegian’s tenure as Manchester United manager from 2018 to 2021.

Solskjaer has claimed he is delighted to see one of his former coaches succeed, with Michael Carrick another also doing quite well in the Championship.

How has Kieran McKenna fared at Ipswich Town?

Ipswich have secured promotion back to the second tier in McKenna’s first full season in charge at the club.

Solskjaer has revealed a family connection to the Tractor Boys that has made him especially keen to see McKenna succeed.

However, he also believes that the Ipswich boss was set to do well with whatever route he took to management due to his modern approach to the game.

The 50-year-old also praised McKenna’s work in training for building the defensive strategy at Man United, suggesting that it came as no surprise to him to see Ipswich have such a great record of their own under his management.

“Kieran is another who I want to be successful, and I’m glad he got Ipswich Town promoted in his first full season in management and not just because my brother-in-law is a massive Ipswich fan!” said Solskjaer, via The Athletic.

“Kieran was a surprise to me when I got to United.

“Michael [Carrick], I already knew.

“We’d been coached by Sir Alex, from the old school.

“Kieran was not.

“He’s the most thorough and analytical, step-by-step, process-driven coach that I’ve worked with.

“He makes it so easy for the players to see and understand what we wanted from them.

“He’d do that the day before a game and his memory was also fantastic, his eye for detail too.

“One of his strong points was defensive organisation and I let him be in charge of that in training.

“I learned from him about defensive shape and how not to concede.

“So I wasn’t surprised that he went nine games without conceding this season. Not one goal.

“Then they conceded one horror goal, before carrying on keeping clean sheets.

“Kieran would have unit meetings with the players and go through videos.

“He was more focused on when the team didn’t have possession, whereas Michael was about when the team did have possession.

“They gave the players the detail I wanted them to have before a game.”

Can Ipswich compete in the Championship next season?

Ipswich have earned a top two spot in very impressive fashion.

Despite a lot of pressure for an automatic promotion place, the Tractor Boys proved they were worthy of their place in the Championship.

McKenna’s side were very impressive both in and out of possession in the third tier and could prove a very dangerous outfit in the second division next season.

He has certainly overseen an exciting time for Ipswich supporters, who will be relishing their return to the Championship given their impressive level of performances under the former United coach.