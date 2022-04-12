Man United in transfer tussle with Tottenham for 29-year-old currently playing in the Championship

Manchester United are set to rival Tottenham Hotspur over the signing of Sam Johnstone.

According to Sky Sports, the West Brom goalkeeper will be the centre of a transfer bidding war between the two Premier League rivals.

Johnstone is an academy graduate at Old Trafford, but left the club for the Hawthorns in 2018.

The 29-year old has enjoyed four successful seasons with the Baggies since his arrival, including a promotion season under Slaven Bilic and a campaign as a Premier League player.

Johnstone impressed during his season in the top flight, and even earned a call-up to the England national side as a result of his performances.

But with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, the goalkeeper will be available on a free transfer this summer.

Steve Bruce has even admitted that Johnstone is likely to leave following the end of his contract.

“The likelihood is that Sam is going to leave,” said the 61-year old, via Birmingham Live.

That has seen Spurs and now Man United being linked with making an offer for Johnstone to join their team.

Antonio Conte’s side are currently in pole position to earn a top four place this season, while Man United are toiling away in 7th place.

West Brom themselves have had a difficult season, with Bruce’s side 12th in the Championship.

Despite their poor form, Johnstone remains in-demand for a move in the upcoming transfer window.

The Verdict

The report by Sky goes on to suggest that Man United are weighing up their goalkeeping options this summer, with Dean Henderson looking for more regular game time.

David de Gea has reasserted himself as first choice for the Red Devils this season, which could see Henderson seek a move away from the club.

Johnstone will likely be second choice at Man United or Spurs, with Hugo Lloris also set to keep his spot between the sticks next season.

Man United will need to sell one of their keepers to entice Johnstone to move back to the club, with Henderson more likely to leave despite being the better long-term option for the club.