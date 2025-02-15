England international defender and Manchester United stalwart Harry Maguire is best known for his exploits for both the Three Lions and the Red Devils.

Perhaps the biggest highlight of his career to date was when he scored a towering header for England during a 2-0 win over Sweden in the 2018 World Cup quarter-final, while he was still a Leicester City player.

He joined the Red Devils during the summer of 2019, and has gone on to make over 200 appearances for the Old Trafford outfit, winning both an EFL Cup and an FA Cup in the process in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

Harry Maguire suffered relegation from the Championship with Wigan Athletic

There is no doubt that Maguire is more globally renowned for his appearances over the years in both Man United and England colours, but Wigan Athletic supporters will remember him very differently.

The centre-back rose through the academy ranks at Sheffield United, before going on to make 166 senior appearances for the Blades across four seasons.

Maguire subsequently joined Hull City, then of the Premier League, ahead of the 2014/15 campaign, and even made a Europa League outing for the Tigers.

But midway through that season, the former Blades man had made just three top-flight appearances for the Tigers and consequently, joined Wigan on an initial one-month loan deal in February 2015.

The Latics later made the decision to extend Maguire's loan spell at the Brick Community Stadium until the end of the season, which pleased then manager Malky Mackay amid the Latics' desperate fight against relegation from the Championship.

Mackay was sacked by the Greater Manchester outfit in April 2015, as they were sitting eight points adrift of safety with five games left following a 2-0 home defeat to Derby County.

The former Latics boss was replaced by Gary Caldwell, who established legendary status during his time as a player at the club, but could not prevent them from suffering relegation to League One, as the damage had already been done.

Meanwhile, although Maguire has established a reputation as an international quality defender, the fact he was once relegated to League One with Wigan will always be on his CV.

Harry Maguire's Wigan Athletic Stats Appearances 16 Goals 1 Assists 1

The Man United man made 16 appearances for the Latics, notching one goal and one assist, but his efforts were not enough to stop the Latics falling to the third tier just two years on from winning the FA Cup as a Premier League outfit.

Harry Maguire's loan spell at Wigan Athletic helped his career but relegation will always be on CV

Although the centre-half's stint at the Brick Community Stadium ultimately ended in the heartache of relegation to League One, his time with the Latics certainly played its role in his development.

Following his loan spell with the Tics, Maguire would become a regular feature for Hull in both the Championship and the Premier League ahead of his move to Leicester in 2017.

Before the Latics locked horns with the Red Devils for an FA Cup third round clash in 2024, the England defender revealed he still looks back on his time with Wigan fondly, saying: "It was amazing.

"I only had two or three months there.

"The fans really welcomed me, they were amazing with me.

"I really enjoyed playing for them.

"It was a difficult time for the club when I went there, but yeah, I have great memories of the club.

"It’s a real good club, with good fans, passionate fans, and one that I'm really appreciative of."

However, Latics supporters will always associate Maguire's name with an unfortunate relegation suffered by their club, despite the largely successful campaign he has gone on to enjoy.