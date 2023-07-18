Manchester United have signed Jonny Evans on a short-term deal after he left Leicester City this summer.

Jonny Evans signs for Man United

The 35-year-old’s deal with the Foxes had expired in the summer, but the club confirmed they were in talks with Evans about extending his stay.

Of course, as a free agent, Evans could assess his options, and he had been loosely linked with moves to Everton and Celtic, the latter which would be a reunion with former Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers.

However, Evans had been training with Man United’s U21 side in order to maintain his fitness, and the Red Devils announced on their website that the defender has signed a short-term deal that will see him join Erik ten Hag’s side on their pre-season training camp.

That means the Northern Ireland international will be involved against Lyon in Edinburgh on Wednesday, whilst he could also feature in games against Arsenal, Wrexham, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund in the United States.

How long has Jonny Evans signed with Man United for?

The update shared by the club indicates it’s a ‘short-term’ deal, which is obviously vague. However, there is only mention of the pre-season tour, which indicates that this could be a contract that runs for a matter of weeks.

With Evans seemingly happy to link up with United for a few weeks, he knows he will be able to reassess his options in a few weeks if that’s the case. In the meantime, he will be working with a top coach, at top facilities and keeping himself fit ahead of the new season.

Evans does have a history with Man United, having come through the ranks at Old Trafford, and he made almost 200 appearances for the club, where he was part of squads that won the Champions League, three Premier Leagues titles and two League Cups.

It would be a massive shock if Evans was given a deal to be part of ten Hag’s squad moving forward, as they are well-stocked for options in central defence when players return from international duty. But, they have brought experienced players in to play with the U21s in the past, so that may be something that happens.

Does this rule out a return to Leicester for Jonny Evans?

In theory, it doesn’t. As mentioned, there’s a chance Evans could be a free agent in a couple of weeks, so he could then join the Foxes, and he will be fit having done pre-season with United, so he won’t need time to get up to speed.

However, that seems unlikely now for a number of reasons. Firstly, Evans was in talks with the club but couldn’t agree terms, so it’s hard to imagine that will change now.

Since then, new boss Enzo Maresca has bought in Conor Coady, and he would seem to take Evans’ role as the experienced centre-back, so he may no longer be needed.

Finally, Maresca is trying to implement his own style of play, so he will want signings through the door as quickly as possible, but Evans obviously won’t be available until early August at the earliest.

So, it seems inevitable that Evans has played his last game for Leicester, and he departs having made 152 appearances for the club.