Man United plan set to impact Birmingham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest players

Manchester United technical director Darren Fletcher has revealed that the club’s Championship loanees will train with the first team squad in pre-season, impacting players at Birmingham City, Bournemouth, and Nottingham Forest.

Both Tahith Chong and Teden Mengi are currently on loan at Birmingham, the former joining in the summer and the latter in January, while James Garner has played a key part in Forest’s promotion push in his second spell at Forest and Ethan Laird is currently at Bournemouth after impressing at Swansea City in the first half of the 2021/22 campaign.

All four players appear to have enjoyed their time in the Championship so far but it seems they will be back training with the senior squad ahead of next season.

Speaking at a Fans’ Forum event, Fletcher discussed the 13 players that United currently have out on loan and name-dropped the four in the EFL’s second tier as well a few others.

He said (via The Athletic): “We have to manage the balance between allowing them to develop and creating the right steps for that, without piling the pressure onto them.

“Along with (head of academy) Nick Cox, I’m looking at how we best use the loan system to give academy players invaluable experience at other clubs.

“We currently have 13 young players and academy products on loan and playing regularly in other divisions or leagues.

“Hopefully we’ll see players like Brandon Williams, Teden Mengi, Jimmy Garner, Ethan Laird, Tahiti Chong, and Amad Diallo reap the benefits of that. All of them are doing really well on loan and we’re excited to bring them back in pre-season to see how they fare with our first-team players.”

According to a report from The Athletic, Chong could be sold in the summer but Mengi will be given more time to develop.

Having impressed in recent seasons, it is understood that both Garner and Laird are expected to be given a real shot with the first team squad but there are suggestions that Premier League loans may be needed.

The Verdict

It’s not a huge a surprise that United plan for their Championship loanees to join up with the senior squad for 2022/22 pre-season but it does speak to the success they’ve had since moving to the second tier.

With a new manager likely to be appointed in the summer, there are going to be opportunities for all four players to try and cement a place in the first team squad ahead of next season.

If they can’t do that, however, you feel there will be no shortage of EFL sides keen to offer themselves as a destination for further loan moves.

It seems Premier League loans are more likely for Garner and Laird but it wouldn’t be a shock to see Mengi back in the Championship next season.

