Man United figure makes claim over transfer involving Nottingham Forest and Watford

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that it was Watford who chose to cut short James Garner’s loan spell with the club, with the Norwegian telling the Manchester Evening News about why they loaned the player to Nottingham Forest.

Garner had played pretty regularly for the Hornets before seeing his temporary spell at Vicarage Road, with the midfielder playing a part in 21 games for the club prior to his departure.

Now, the youngster has once again been shipped out on loan for the rest of the campaign, with Nottingham Forest winning the race to acquire the teenager’s services until the summer of this year.

Speaking to MEN, Solskjaer was quick to elaborate on why Garner had his spell with Watford cut short:

“Jimmy has played quite a bit lately, but when the new manager (Xisco Munoz) came in we felt and they felt that it was right for him to find somewhere else.”

A deep-lying midfield player by trade, Garner is highly thought of at Old Trafford and previously signed a long-term contract with the club which ties him to the Red Devils until 2022.

The Verdict

Forest are acquiring a young and hungry player who already has moderate experience of the division from his time at Watford earlier in the season.

This move should give Garner the game time he graves and in turn will provide Chris Hughton with a far more athletic option in the centre of the park.

He should slot in seamlessly alongside the likes of Samba Sow and could well dislodge Cafu from the starting eleven.

Overall this is a good bit of business by Forest and they will be hopeful that this young prospect has the desired affect on the team after coming in.