Highlights Man United interested in Leeds' Archie Gray as part of their future blueprint for the club.

Leeds targeting talks for a new contract amid speculation about Gray's future.

Fierce rivalry between the two clubs could jeopardize any potential deal, but not completely out of the question.

Manchester United are targeting a move for Leeds United’s Archie Gray.

According to Football Transfers, the new Ineos-led ownership group believe that the youngster represents their blueprint for the future of the Premier League club.

However, there is a fear at Old Trafford that the rivalry between the two teams, and Gray’s family’s history with both sides will prevent any potential deal from coming to fruition.

Gray has impressed in a breakout campaign for the Whites, featuring 24 times in the Championship for Daniel Farke’s side.

The 17-year-old has proven his versatility, performing in midfield and filling in at right-back when needed.

Archie Gray attracting transfer interest

Gray’s impressive performances in the second division has led to speculation over his future at Elland Road.

The teenager has a contract with the Yorkshire outfit until the summer of 2025, but Leeds are targeting talks over a new deal amid uncertainty over his long-term future.

Liverpool were linked with a potential move for the midfielder earlier this season, but reports of a £40 million asking price has seen the speculation surrounding the Reds quieten down.

But Man United are keen on adding the youngster to their ranks, with the new Jim Ratcliffe-led Ineos minority ownership already looking to put their stamp on the club’s recruitment strategy.

Ineos will be leading the football department at Old Trafford, meaning they will have control over the Red Devils’ transfer business.

Gray is seen as an ideal target that fits the mould of the type of player the club will be targeting once their ownership is ratified by the Premier League.

It means any deal is unlikely this January, as it won’t be until after the winter window that Ratcliffe is officially confirmed as a part of the ownership at Man United.

But the deal to sign Gray could be jeopardised by the fierce rivalry between Leeds and the Premier League club, especially given the player’s close ties to the Whites through his family.

Leeds United league position

Leeds are currently fourth in the Championship table, seven points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Farke’s side will be keen on gaining ground on Ipswich Town in the coming weeks, as they seek an immediate return to the top flight.

Next up for the Yorkshire club is a trip away to Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon.

No surprise Gray is attracting major transfer attention

It is incredibly impressive that Gray has been able to break into the Leeds team at just 17.

He has performed well for someone of his age, and he is sure to develop into a top talent if he can continue gaining such great experience.

It is no surprise big clubs are tracking his progress, and failure to gain promotion this season could put his future at Elland Road in serious jeopardy.

A move to Man United seems unlikely given the history between the two clubs, but they have done transfer business in the past, so it is not completely out of the question.