Manchester United are eyeing a move for Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton amid Blackburn Rovers’ sell-on clause.

According to Teamtalk, the Red Devils are weighing up a move for the 21-year-old this summer as Ruben Amorim looks to build a side that can turn around the club’s form.

Wharton came through the Rovers academy system before moving to Palace in the 2024 January transfer window.

It was reported by the BBC that the Eagles paid £18 million to sign the youngster last year, and he has become a key part of Oliver Glasner’s first team plans since then.

Adam Wharton's midfield stats 2024/25 (as of March 11th) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Passes Attempted 53.59 Pass Completion (%) 76.50 Progressive Passes 9.40 Progressive Carries 0.96 Successful Take-ons 0.11 Touches in the Opposition Area 0.64 Progressive Passes Received 1.07

Adam Wharton windfall at Blackburn

Blackburn could be set to make a significant fee from their sell-on clause inserted in the deal to sell Wharton last year.

It was claimed by Alan Nixon last year that Rovers could be due between 10 and 15 per cent of the fee received by Palace for a sale.

It has now been reported that Man United are eyeing the midfielder ahead of the summer, with the team in need of reinforcements in that area.

However, the Manchester outfit face competition from the likes of Newcastle United, Juventus and Bayern Munich.

It’s understood that the German giants are leading the race to his signature at the moment, but no concrete offers have yet been received.

It remains unclear just how much it will cost to persuade Palace to cash in on the player, but it’s likely a sale will net Blackburn at least seven figures.

Blackburn Rovers league position

Blackburn are currently in the mix for a play-off place in the Championship, with the team just three points adrift of the top six.

Valerien Ismael has yet to oversee victory since taking charge of the team at the end of February, drawing one and losing the other.

No wins in their last three fixtures has seen the club fall out of the play-off places.

Next up for Blackburn is a trip to face Stoke City on Wednesday evening in an 8pm kick-off.

Sell-on clause will be valuable for Blackburn

The sale of Wharton net Blackburn a sizable fee, but the sell-on clause will prove very valuable and could be worth as much as 50 per cent of his sale price to Palace.

Wharton had a strong start to life at Palace before a slow first half of the campaign halted his momentum.

But he is now looking like a truly top talent, and it’s no surprise that big name clubs are looking at him.

On the basis of this report, a move to Bayern could be very appealing, and Blackburn will be keeping an extra close eye on these developments as it could be worth around £7 to 10 million if he goes this summer.