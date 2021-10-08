Man United duo link up with Sheffield Wednesday

Two Manchester United youngsters are training with Sheffield Wednesday this week as part of the Red Devils’ new Pro Experience Programme.

The Old Trafford outfit are no strangers to using the loan market to send their up-and-coming players to gain experience in the EFL but they have now launched a new programme aimed at giving more the chance to do so.

United announced yesterday that a number of players between the U17 and U23 age groups will get the opportunity to experience life with an EFL club without formally joining them on loan.

The first duo to do so have been training with Wednesday this week and have worked with Darren Moore’s squad ahead of their clash with Bolton Wanderers this weekend.

The Red Devils hope the programme will give players an opportunity to learn directly from established professionals, observe preparations for upcoming games, and travel with the matchday squad, which they’re optimistic will help them learn what it takes to perform at senior level.

Wednesday, meanwhile, will no doubt be looking to strengthen their ties with one of England’s biggest clubs and hope that could lead to loans or permanent transfers in the future.

The Verdict

While Wednesday won’t see any immediate benefit from this link-up, it could pay dividends further down the line.

That could be through loan moves for young United players in future transfer windows or even by academy products leaving the Premier League club permanently in pursuit of more first-team football.

In that sense, this is an exciting development for the Owls – particularly as they were the first club chosen to take part in this new programme.

If Moore and the wider club can prove themselves an ideal place for young players to develop, then they could well become somewhere that clubs higher up the football pyramid see as a positive destination for loanees and for up-and-coming players that might be looking to leave their current team.