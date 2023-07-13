The opening weekend of the Championship season is inching ever closer for Sunderland Football Club.

The Black Cats returned to the second tier last season, and what an instant return it was, as they finished in the play-offs only for them to be defeated by the eventual winners Luton Town over two legs in the semi-finals.

Expectations will have risen, and it is up to Tony Mowbray and his players to meet them in the 2023/24 season.

As that opening game gets closer, Mowbray will be eager for the club to do as much of their transfer business as they can in the next few weeks.

One area they seem keen on adding is the goalkeeping department, as they’ve just sent Alex Bass on loan to AFC Wimbledon and will need competition for Anthony Patterson.

One player that has been identified as a target is Manchester United’s Nathan Bishop, but the club have been knocked back in their approach, according to The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell.

What is Nathan Bishop’s situation at Manchester United?

The 23-year-old goalkeeper has been at Old Trafford since January 2020, when he was bought by the Premier League club from Southend United.

His three years at the club haven’t been that hugely successful, as he’s yet to appear for the club in a competitive game, spending most of his time in the club’s academy or on loan elsewhere.

Bishop joined Mansfield Town in the 2021/22 season, and it was a good season for the goalkeeper, as he played 53 times and kept 16 clean sheets.

Erik ten Hag decided against sending the 23-year-old out on loan last season, and he spent the campaign as the club’s fourth-choice keeper but did make the bench on four occasions in the Premier League.

The Premier League club activated a one-year option in his contract this summer, meaning he is contracted until 2024.

However, there is a belief that the 23-year-old’s future may lie away from Old Trafford.

Man United stop Sunderland’s approach for Nathan Bishop

Man United are currently in the midst of trying to replace David De Gea who has been the club’s number one goalkeeper for the past 12 years.

The Spaniard has left the club, which has resulted in United only having Tom Heaton, Nathan Bishop, and Matej Kovar as the club’s recognised keepers.

So, it seems until the Red Devils bring in a replacement, they are unwilling to sanction any departure, as The Athleticreports “United stopped an approach from Sunderland for Bishop”. While they added, despite him not featuring in the club’s friendly against Leeds United, he is “needed for training”.

This came after it was reported yesterday that Sunderland had made Bishop a top target to replace Bass, who had just joined League Two side AFC Wimbledon on loan for the season.

Should Sunderland return to Nathan Bishop?

It is clear that the Black Cats need to sign a new goalkeeper this summer, not just to be a backup to Patterson but someone who can work alongside him and challenge the Englishman.

It’s clear that Sunderland have an interest in the 23-year-old, but any deal seems a long way off until Man United bring in their own new goalkeeper.

You would expect Sunderland to have a list of players for every position they want to fill, so they will have other options in this area. It just comes down to how much they want Bishop and whether he is worth waiting for or if they are better off moving on to other goalkeepers.

Only Tony Mowbray and the Sunderland hierarchy can answer this, but they are not going to be willing to wait too long for an answer.