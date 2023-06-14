Leeds United’s Robin Koch is a target for Manchester United as they look to strengthen their squad this summer.

Will Robin Koch leave Leeds United?

The German international is about to enter the final year of his contract at Elland Road, so the Whites know that this is their last chance to cash in on the player, or they risk losing him for free.

Therefore, a summer switch is on the cards, especially as the 26-year-old wants to play in a top division as he looks to win his place back in the German national team ahead of Euro 2024, which they host.

It has already been confirmed that clubs from across the continent have been keeping tabs on Koch, with Newcastle United thought to be one of those.

But, in a fresh development, reporter Florian Plettenberg has revealed that the Red Devils are weighing up a move for the ex-Freiburg man.

“He‘s (Koch) on the shortlist of Man Utd! Loose talks took place. Confirmed.”

Erik ten Hag is looking to beef up his squad this summer after his first season in charge at Old Trafford, and he may appreciate the versatility of Koch, who can play in central defence or in a defensive midfield position.

Any deal would be controversial though, due to the bitter rivalry that exists between the two clubs.

Will Leeds sell to Man United?

Obviously, this would be a high-profile move for Koch, and you can be sure that many Leeds fans would rather not sell to Man United, but the prospect of joining ten Hag’s side is going to appeal to the player. Of course, they are a big club, and they will also be able to offer Champions League football. On the other hand, realistically, Koch is going to struggle for regular game time, which may put him off.

For Leeds, it’s about getting money into the club this summer, and if United are interested, they may be able to raise the price a bit, so it’s certainly something that they could work to their benefit in terms of getting an auction going.

So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out, and if Koch does end up at Manchester United it’s fair to say it would be a transfer that very few saw coming once Leeds were relegated from the Premier League in May.