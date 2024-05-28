Birmingham City academy star Menzo Mazwi is attracting transfer interest from a number of top clubs ahead of the summer window.

According to Football Insider, the 18-year-old’s future at St. Andrew’s is in doubt following the club’s relegation to League One.

The playmaker has yet to break into the Blues’ first team squad, but is very highly rated in the underage setup.

The youngster is out of contract this summer, which has put a number of top flight clubs on high alert.

A fee will still be owed to Birmingham should he leave during this transfer market, with the final figure to be decided by an independent tribunal unless one can be agreed by the buying club with the Midlands outfit.

Menzi Mazwi transfer interest

It is understood that Mazwi is attracting interest from the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Birmingham have offered the teenager a new deal to try and convince him to remain with the club long-term.

A three-year extension is on the table, but it remains to be seen if he can be persuaded to sign on the dotted line.

The allure of moving up to a Premier League side will be quite tempting, even if the opportunity to play senior football may have to wait even further.

Mazwi is also the subject of interest from European clubs, with Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig also monitoring his situation.

It is believed that any deal to sign the 18-year-old could be worth around £300,000.

The opportunity to play for the Birmingham first team squad should come his way next season should he stay, although that will be determined by whoever is put in place as manager of the team for their League One campaign.

Alex Neil is currently considered the front-runner for the vacancy, but no official announcement has yet been made about Tony Mowbray’s successor.

Birmingham City’s Championship relegation

Birmingham endured a difficult season in the Championship, suffering relegation to League One on the final day.

A victory over Norwich City on the final day wasn’t enough to overcome the gap to the sides outside the bottom three, meaning the Blues finished 22nd in the table.

The club is now preparing for its first campaign in the third tier of English football since 1995, with their sights firmly set on promotion at the first attempt.

It will likely be a busy summer ahead, with the Midlands side looking to build a team capable of a top two finish next year.

Guaranteed game time could keep Mazwi at Birmingham

The lack of first team opportunities up until this point will have been disappointing for Mazwi.

The club’s relegation fight last year likely played a role in preventing any manager from throwing him into the side.

The chopping and changing of coaches also likely wouldn’t have helped his chances of breaking into the team.

But League One will be a good opportunity for him to compete regularly next season, which is likely the best case Birmingham could put forward for him staying amid such transfer interest.