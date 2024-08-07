Highlights Berge may leave Burnley for Manchester United for £30 million, a loss to the Clarets but not fatal given other midfield options.

Burnley's squad needs trimming, with many talents like Berge attracting Premier League interest, forcing managerial decisions.

Burnley holds other quality midfield options like Brownhill and Cullen, softening the potential blow of losing Berge to a top-flight side.

With just under four weeks left of the transfer window to go, clubs are looking to press on with deals for their chosen targets.

One player who has emerged as somewhat of a surprise target for Manchester United is Burnley's Sander Berge, who could be on his way to join Erik Ten Hag's side at Old Trafford, as per The Athletic. It is believed that Burnley would be willing to sell the midfielder but the club want £30 million, as per The Sun.

United have lost Sofyan Amrabat from their midfield, having decided against signing the Moroccan permanently. Furthermore, Scott McTominay, has been the subject of strong interest from Fulham, who have already had a bid of £20 million rejected, as per The Athletic. It is believed United are holding out for at least £25 million.

Berge has proven himself to be a quality player during his spells at Sheffield United and Burnley respectively, but Scott Parker and Burnley fans needn't worry, as they have plenty of other options in their squad.

Berge would be a loss for the Clarets

Berge would be a loss to any team in the Championship. The Norwegian international has proven himself to be a player of Premier League quality, so it is no surprise that a top-flight side has come knocking.

The 26-year-old clearly impressed the Turf Moor faithful and was voted as the club's player of the season for his performances in the Premier League. The Norwegian is cool under pressure, can make surging runs forward, and works hard off the ball to help protect Burnley's back line.

Berge was one of the Clarets' most consistent performers last season and would be a linchpin in their side for the new campaign. Alongside Josh Brownhill and Josh Cullen, the trio would form a fearful midfield.

Parker's huge squad needs trimming

Relegation from the Premier League usually results in a team's prized assets being pursued by outfits from English football's top tier. Indeed, Burnley have already sold Arijanet Muric to Premier League new boys, Ipswich Town, in a deal worth up to £15 million, as per the BBC.

Furthermore, Charlie Taylor decided against signing a new contract at Turf Moore and instead joined Southampton, penning a two-year deal.

New manager Scott Parker has had the pre-season to assess his squad and will surely look to make new signings before the window closes. To do so, Parker must look to offload players to make room for his own.

Norwegian international, Berge, could be the next Burnley player to leave given United's interest in the midfielder, and the Clarets' squad needs trimming. The club currently have 36 players in their squad, which is simply too many.

In central midfield, the Clarets currently have five players to choose from, including Berge, which might persuade them to part with the combative midfielder.

Plenty of quality options available in Burnley's midfield

Although clubs never like losing their best players, Burnley possesses an array of riches in central midfield, which would soften the blow of losing Berge.

Brownhill and Cullen are two players who have an abundance of Championship experience and have been promoted with Burnley in the past. Both players also played a big part in their Premier League campaign last season.

With plenty of Premier League experience under their belts, they promise to be two players pivotal to Burnley's success under Parker.

Other options available to Parker in central midfield include Han-Noah Massengo and Aaron Ramsey, who would likely play in a more advanced, attacking role. Massengo already has 99 Championship appearances to his name, having previously played for Bristol City.

One central midfielder who is set to leave Turf Moor is Samuel Bastien. Belgian journalist, Sacha Tavolieri, revealed on his 'X' account that Bastien will be joining Eredivisie side, Fortuna Sittard, on loan. The two clubs have already reached an agreement.

Burnley's current options in central midfield - per Transfermarkt Player Appearances for club Goals Assists Sander Berge 40 2 2 Josh Brownhill 167 14 17 Josh Cullen 78 3 7 Han-Noah Massengo 4 0 0 Aaron Ramsey 17 0 0

As it stands, Manchester United hold interest in Burnley's Berge, but it is not known whether the Norwegian will depart Turf Moore this summer. This deal is definitely something to keep an eye on, and it should develop over the coming weeks.

However, Burnley have several quality options in central midfield, so the transfer speculation should not concern Parker too much.

With Brownhill and Cullen already available to them, it might not be the end of the world for the Clarets to cash-in on Berge and the money should be there to draft in a useful replacement to go alongside the quality options they have in their ranks.