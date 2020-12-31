Man United and Max Aarons: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Norwich City will hope that 2021 is the year when they regain their Premier League status after just a single season away from the top table of English football.

Daniel Farke does have a key month to overcome, though.

January will, no doubt, see a number of his prized possessions linked with a move away from Carrow Road: Todd Cantwell, Emi Buendia and, of course, Max Aarons.

Aarons is an interesting one. He was heavily linked with Barcelona in the summer, but stuck around at Norwich and has featured on 22 occasions already in the Championship this season.

However, as per Fabrizio Romano, there’s interest in the right-back from Manchester United.

Manchester United have Max Aarons in their radar by months and he’s appreciated. No official bid or anything advanced at the moment, he’s not close to join #mufc now. 🔴 Moises Caicedo: it’s up to Man Utd. Contacts on but no decision made yet. Other clubs also interested. 🇪🇨 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 30, 2020

What do we know so far?

Aarons is an impressive right-back. He’s got good understanding of the game, as well as an impressive attacking threat.

The 20-year-old has a Championship title under his belt, as well as a year in the Premier League. The top-flight was a level he looked comfortable at, but he’s back in the second-tier now.

Romano reports that Aarons is on Man United’s radar heading into January.

However, there’s been no official bid and things are a distance away from being at an advanced stage.

Is it likely to happen?

January is a long month and anything can happen. We know that clubs panic in the New Year and Man United are one club that have a history of doing that.

However, they have Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back and Aarons’ signing isn’t going to define their season.

Given Norwich are pushing for promotion and not exactly in a position where they have to sell cheap, they have a strong grip on things this January.

There’s not much need for them to sell; Aarons will retain market value heading into the summer and he might even help Norwich to promotion.

Never rule anything out but, just like the summer, expect to see Aarons retained at Norwich.

