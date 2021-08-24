Man United and Man City players react as Blackburn Rovers sign Leeds United man

Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho and Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling have both responded to Leeds United winger Ian Poveda’s Instagram picture after he deal secured a season-long loan deal at Blackburn Rovers.

The 21-year-old featured for The Whites 14 times during their first season back in England’s top tier, and every one of those appearances came from the bench.

Poveda was named in Leeds’ squad for 32 out of the 38 league games last season, playing nine games for the club’s U23 squad.

During a sparkling youth career that involved spells with Chelsea, Arsenal, Barcelona, Brentford, and Manchester City, the young winger eventually finishing his youth progression with the Premier League champions.

Poveda was with City at the same time as Sterling, whilst Sancho was also at the club at the same time.

In response to the young wideman’s post on social media, Sancho commented: “Let’s go bro! ❤️”, with Sterling replying: “Let’s go Genna Genna”.

Poveda has also represented England from U16 to U20 level, making 32 appearances and scoring nine goals in the process.

The right-winger joined Leeds in January 2020, putting pen-to-paper on a four-and-a-half-year contract. Poveda made his debut against Cardiff City in June of that month, before starting his first game against Derby County, in the clubs penultimate game of their title winning season.

The verdict

Poveda has the potential to succeed with Leeds in the Premier League, and this is an opportunity that will certainly help him return a stronger candidate for inclusion next year.

The young winger’s dribbling ability, coupled with his vision, both mean that he is a difficult opponent to read when in possession. Poveda will be tasked in filling the creative void that Harvey Elliott has left, and whilst that will be a difficult thing to do, the Englishman certainly has the ability to do just that.

Blackburn have grown a reputation of creating lots of opportunities for their front men, meaning that the club will hold high expectations in regard to his attacking output.

12 of these 25 Blackburn Rovers facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 Blackburn were founded in 1875 True False