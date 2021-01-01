Man United and Liverpool set to enter transfer battle for Derby County player

Manchester United and Liverpool are circling around Derby County youngster Kaide Gordon, according to the Daily Mail.

Derby are no strangers to developing top young talent, with Louie Sibley, Max Bird, Jason Knight and Lee Buchanan all becoming key players under Wayne Rooney this term.

Gordon is another rising talent to emerge through the ranks at Pride Park, and one who the club hope will have a big future.

The 16-year-old winger made his professional first-team debut in the 4-0 win over Birmingham in midweek, replacing Graeme Shinnie in the dying embers of the contest.

The fact Gordon has made his first-team debut is yet to make an appearance for the Under-23s’ shows how talented of a player he is.

The Daily Mail now claim that Manchester United and Liverpool are circling around Gordon, with the January transfer window now open.

The Verdict

It is important that if Gordon does move away, it’s undoubtedly the right decision.

At such a young age of 16, a move to Manchester United or Liverpool would normally be seen as an exciting move for a player.

But at Derby, he has a manager in Wayne Rooney who clearly believes in and trusts young players, so his first-team opportunities could increase in the next couple of seasons.

Would he get the same chances at Old Trafford or Anfield? I highly doubt it to be honest, and I think there’s plenty of years ahead of him for him to make that move.