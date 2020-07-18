Man United ace Marcus Rashford quickly deletes message directed at Leeds United

Leeds United secured a long-awaited return back to the Premier League last night, after West Bromwich Albion failed to pick up maximum points against Huddersfield Town.

Leeds defeated Barnsley by a goal to nil on Thursday evening, leaving them sitting within only one point of being promoted to the Premier League.

But West Brom’s 2-1 defeat to Huddersfield Town on Friday night ensured that Leeds were promoted without even kicking a ball ahead of Sunday’s clash with Derby County at Pride Park.

Their promotion marks the end of a grueling 16 years outside of England’s top-flight, and they will now be looking to lock horns with old rivals.

Manchester United, Liverpool, Sheffield United and Chelsea will all be preparing to travel to Elland Road next season, to reignite old rivalries with the Whites.

Manchester United ace Marcus Rashford tweeted a message of congratulations to Leeds United last night, but the England international quickly deleted his tweet after Red Devils fans sent in their responses.

The Verdict

After so many years outside of the Premier League, it will be great to see Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds face up against some of the best teams in the world.

When fans are allowed to return to stadiums, it will be fantastic to see a packed Elland Road against the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and United.

Bielsa could do magical things with this squad, I truly believe that.