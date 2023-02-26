Man United 2-0 Newcastle United: FLW reports as Erik ten Hag seals first piece of silverware with EFL Cup trophy win

Erik ten Hag secured his first piece of silverware as Manchester United manager as the Red Devils beat Newcastle United 2-0 to win the Carabao Cup, in front of a vociferous Wembley crowd.

First-half goals from Casemiro and a Sven Botman own-goal secured the victory for the Red Devils who have sealed their first major trophy since 2017.

With the Carabao Cup trophy under their belts, the Red Devils are still remarkably well in with a shout of winning the quadruple this season, with them still in the FA Cup, Europa League and in contention for the Premier League title.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United were looking for their first piece of major silverware in nearly 54 years – their last appearance in a major cup final coming back in 1999, ironically against Manchester United in the FA Cup final, which they did go on to lose.

Erik ten Hag’s side travelled to the capital in excellent form having lost just once since 6 November and on the back of a nine-game unbeaten run.

In what was an even opening 15 minutes, Man United looked the more likely to open proceedings as Wout Weghorst and Antony had early opportunities for the Red Devils – both having shots on target that were unable to bypass Newcastle goalkeeper Loris Karius.

The first real big chance of the game came from Newcastle United through the lively Allan Saint-Maximin.

The Frenchman found his way into the Man United box and jinked back and forth to evade Diogo Dalot before firing a shot at David De Gea who strongly palmed the ball away.

Just moments later though, in the 32nd minute, Man United opened the scoring.

The Red Devils won a free-kick and Luke Shaw sumptuously fizzed in a cross into the box which was powerfully headed home by the impressive Casemiro, a VAR check followed but no offside was given.

Soon after, Man United asserted their authority even more as a Sven Botman own-goal made it 2-0 to shock the Toon Army.

Wout Weghorst drove forward with the ball and slotted in Marcus Rashford who struck the ball with his left foot towards goal and unfortunately for Sven Botman it cannoned off of him to loop in over Karius.

As the first-half edged closer to ending, Newcastle had a chance to get one back as a Dan Burn header flew just wide.

However, Weghorst nearly put the game out of sight for the Magpies in the final seconds of first-half extra time as he had a rasping shot from 25 yards which was saved well by Karius.

In the early stages of the second half, Newcastle looked more dangerous as Alexander Isak’s introduction at half-time added an element of attacking impetus for the Magpies.

As we approached the 70th minute, it was Eddie Howe’s side who continued to look the more likely to score.

The effervescent Allan Saint-Maximin and Bruno Guimaraes both were probing in Man United’s third but the Red Devils’ resistance held firm as the Toon Army’s fans continued to roar on their side.

In the 70th minute, as Newcastle pushed forward it was Man United who stole possession through a smart challenge from substitute Marcel Sabitzer who then played in Marcus Rashford – he pressed forward and struck a fierce low drive from outside the box but Karius managed to dive and palm it away.

Newcastle continued to push forward and try and break down Man United’s resilient back-line but were ultimately struggling to forge any clear-cut opportunities.

Bruno Fernandes nearly added the cherry on the top for the Red Devils near the end as he pushed forward and cut inside before unleashing a shot that was smartly stopped by Karius.