Man United 1 – 1* Middlesbrough: What happened? Who stood out? What are the fans saying?

Middlesbrough claimed a famous victory at Old Trafford last night as they beat Manchester United on penalties to progress to the fifth round of the FA Cup.

It’s a result that showed just what the Teessiders are capable of and how far they’ve come already under Chris Wilder.

What happened?

With nearly 10,000 Boro fans travelling to Old Trafford, there was promise it could be a special evening for the EFL club but their Premier League hosts were dominant in the first half.

Jadon Sancho hit the bar, Cristiano Ronaldo’s bicycle kick forced a save from Joe Lumley, and then Paul Pogba was clumsily brought down inside the box by Anfernee Dijksteel.

Ronaldo put his spot-kick wide but the waves of United attacks kept coming and Sancho gave them the lead in the 25th minute via an Isaiah Jones deflection.

Marcus Rashford squandered a great chance to make it two early in the second half but the visitors refused to lie down.

Matt Crooks saw a close-range effort kept out by Dean Henderson and not long after bagged Boro’s equaliser – scoring against the club at which he started his career.

The ball hit Duncan Watmore’s hand before he delivered the cross that allowed Crooks to slide the ball in at the backpost but despite a VAR review, the goal stood.

Bruno Fernandes missed a golden opportunity to win the game inside the last 20 minutes but with the scores level after 90 minutes we went to extra time.

Both sides had opportunities but neither could make a breakthrough and things were settled on penalties, with United youngster Anthony Elanga’s miss decisive.

Who stood out?

It’s difficult not to name nearly every Boro player after such a hard-fought performance and a famous victory but it’s impossible to ignore Crooks.

The all-action midfielder started his career with United and was brilliant on his return to Old Trafford as was fellow ex-Red Devils academy player Duncan Watmore, who tormented the hosts after coming off the bench.

The experienced Jonny Howson was a key figure in the heart of Boro’s midfield as well while centre-backs Paddy McNair and Dael Fry didn’t look particularly out of place against Premier League opposition.

United’s grip on the game seemed to slip after Paul Pogba was subbed off, highlighting the control he gave them, while Scott McTominay impressed – as he has throughout Ralf Rangnick’s tenure.

Jadon Sancho made things very difficult for Wilder’s defenders and was unfortunate to see his chip rebound off the bar before he bagged the opener.

What are the fans saying?

The United fans were understandably frustrated and it’s no surprise that the reaction from the Boro faithful was the complete opposite – even though they had to ride their luck at points.

