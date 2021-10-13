Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Features

‘Man of the moment’ – West Brom fans buzz around international star ahead of Birmingham City clash as ‘CR7 from Wish’ overshadowed

Published

43 mins ago

on

West Bromwich Albion forward Callum Robinson has found himself at the centre of an international storm this October.  

After revealing he had decided not to be vaccinated, the Ireland forward came in for a barrage of criticism. However, he’s responded in the best way possible, letting his football do the talking.

Robinson struck twice against Azerbaijan on Saturday to set Ireland on their way to a 3-0 victory, their first competitive win under Stephen Kenny and a needed boost after a dull start to World Cup qualification.

The goals in question, too, were spectacular. The 26-year-old’s first came on the seventh minute with a rasping left-foot drive and his second fell six minutes before half-time, a curling effort from outside the area.

Days later, Robinson was underlining that his form was not a flash in the pan moment.

Kenny’s side faced Qatar last night in a friendly to round-off a successful international break and Robinson starred in a thumping 4-0 win, scoring a 53 minute hat-trick – the first any Ireland player has managed since Robbie Keane in 2014.

Five goals in two games, then, for the West Brom man.

Robinson, though, wasn’t the only international star shining on Tuesday night. Elsewhere in Ireland’s World Cup Qualifying group, Portugal were putting Luxembourg to the sword.

Predictably, it was Cristiano Ronaldo doing the damage there, scoring his own hat-trick.

However, the self-proclaimed ‘CR7’ was upstaged on social media and it was Robinson who found himself branded with the superstar’s nickname.

Robinson’s burst of goalscoring form away with Ireland couldn’t be better timed from a West Brom perspective either.

Valerien Ismael’s side tasted their first defeat of the Championship season last time out against Stoke City, and there has been something of a drought in-front of goal for Robinson.

After scoring in each of his first three appearances this season, the former Preston and Sheffield United forward hasn’t hit the back of the net in seven Championship outings.

West Brom face Birmingham City on Friday night, leaving Robinson with a short turnaround to get himself ready.

Yet, many Albion fans are hoping he can carry his Ireland form back into the Championship:

Whether or not Robinson’s whirlwind fortnight continues this Friday against Birmingham remains to be seen.

However, he can look back on October’s international break fondly: five goals, two wins, the first Irish hat-trick in seven years and the limelight stolen from Cristiano Ronaldo.

All that after causing a media frenzy.


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Man of the moment’ – West Brom fans buzz around international star ahead of Birmingham City clash as ‘CR7 from Wish’ overshadowed

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: