‘Man of the moment’ – West Brom fans buzz around international star ahead of Birmingham City clash as ‘CR7 from Wish’ overshadowed

West Bromwich Albion forward Callum Robinson has found himself at the centre of an international storm this October.

After revealing he had decided not to be vaccinated, the Ireland forward came in for a barrage of criticism. However, he’s responded in the best way possible, letting his football do the talking.

Robinson struck twice against Azerbaijan on Saturday to set Ireland on their way to a 3-0 victory, their first competitive win under Stephen Kenny and a needed boost after a dull start to World Cup qualification.

The goals in question, too, were spectacular. The 26-year-old’s first came on the seventh minute with a rasping left-foot drive and his second fell six minutes before half-time, a curling effort from outside the area.

Days later, Robinson was underlining that his form was not a flash in the pan moment.

Kenny’s side faced Qatar last night in a friendly to round-off a successful international break and Robinson starred in a thumping 4-0 win, scoring a 53 minute hat-trick – the first any Ireland player has managed since Robbie Keane in 2014.

Callum Robinson’s 1st goal for Republic of Ireland #Wbapic.twitter.com/qQ6Z6U6gQL — AllAlbionFans (@AllAlbionFans) October 9, 2021

Five goals in two games, then, for the West Brom man.

Robinson, though, wasn’t the only international star shining on Tuesday night. Elsewhere in Ireland’s World Cup Qualifying group, Portugal were putting Luxembourg to the sword.

Predictably, it was Cristiano Ronaldo doing the damage there, scoring his own hat-trick.

However, the self-proclaimed ‘CR7’ was upstaged on social media and it was Robinson who found himself branded with the superstar’s nickname.

We're so blessed to be living in the same era as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Callum Robinson. Just enjoy them while you can. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) October 12, 2021

Sorry Lionel Messi fans, CR7 really is the greatest player of all time. pic.twitter.com/SkeVQynPz9 — Paddy Power (@paddypower) October 12, 2021

The Real CR7: CR7 from Wish: pic.twitter.com/8eF7lBRexk — Liam ❼ (@wbaIiam) October 12, 2021

The real CR7🇮🇪☘️ — Adrian Gripsrud (@Adrian_Gripsrud) October 12, 2021

Robinson’s burst of goalscoring form away with Ireland couldn’t be better timed from a West Brom perspective either.

Valerien Ismael’s side tasted their first defeat of the Championship season last time out against Stoke City, and there has been something of a drought in-front of goal for Robinson.

After scoring in each of his first three appearances this season, the former Preston and Sheffield United forward hasn’t hit the back of the net in seven Championship outings.

West Brom face Birmingham City on Friday night, leaving Robinson with a short turnaround to get himself ready.

Yet, many Albion fans are hoping he can carry his Ireland form back into the Championship:

Whether or not Robinson’s whirlwind fortnight continues this Friday against Birmingham remains to be seen.

However, he can look back on October’s international break fondly: five goals, two wins, the first Irish hat-trick in seven years and the limelight stolen from Cristiano Ronaldo.

All that after causing a media frenzy.

