‘Man of the match today’, ‘More to come’ – Many Birmingham fans excited by ‘baller’ v QPR

Birmingham City’s winless run continued last night as they were beaten 2-1 by QPR at St Andrew’s but the performance of George Hall on debut has drawn an excited response from many fans of the club.

The 17-year-old attacking midfielder, who only signed his first professional deal back in November, was one of five young players included in Lee Bowyer’s squad due to availability issues.

Fellow teenagers Jobe Bellingham, Remi Walker, and Tate Campbell were all unused substitutes while Hall started up top alongside Troy Deeney – playing 85 minutes before being replaced by Scott Hogan inside the final 10 minutes with the Blues chasing the game.

Goals from Albert Adomah and Chris Willock left the R’s 2-0 up after 71 minutes but Chuks Aneke halved the deficit four minutes later, though Bowyer’s side were never able to pull level.

That means Birmingham have now lost three times and drawn once in their last four games – with their last win coming against Blackpool in November.

The performance of Hall, who has been at the club since the age of seven and earned an England U18s call-up earlier this season, does seem to have caused excitement amongst the fanbase, however.

The teenager looked dangerous at points and has caused a stir among Blues fans on Twitter…

Excellent today many more to come 🙌 — Nathan (@nathancarty112) January 2, 2022

I like the look of this fella, another young talent, impressed by his hungry and desire👍 — Paul H 🏐🌍 (@PRH0121) January 2, 2022

Well done young man 💙 More to come — Gayleonthefence (@gayleonthefence) January 2, 2022

He can be proud of himself. He and JJ were excellent. — Chattatollah 1875 (@Chattatollah) January 2, 2022

Man of the match today. Some great movement and runs in behind put the older players to shame. — Alex (@AJSA2910) January 2, 2022

Thought he was a positive from today. Making some great runs and wanted the ball, even when we were behind 👍🏼 — Oliver (@theoliverotoole) January 2, 2022

Very promising! — Rayner Grice (@RaynerGrice) January 2, 2022

Arguably was the best player on the pitch, energetic keen and talented. Showed the old pros what passion actually is. — Adam Kent (@adamdkent) January 3, 2022

what a baller. more game time and he’ll be bagging 15 — J (@JackXTempx) January 2, 2022