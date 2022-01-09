‘Man of the match’ – Many Fulham fans react to player’s performance as club edge Bristol City clash

Fulham won by a single goal to nil in extra time to claim a spot in the fourth round of the FA Cup against Bristol City yesterday afternoon.

The Cottagers named a much-changed starting XI, but it was a side that still possessed very high quality, with the likes of Fabio Carvalho, Michael Hector, Bobby Decordova-Reid and Paulo Gazzaniga getting minutes.

In a tightly-contested match throughout, in which both teams had opportunities to win the game in normal time, extra time was required.

In search of a winner, the Whites brought on Neeskens Kebano, Harry Wilson and Aleksandar Mitrovic to tip the balance in their favour.

The eventual winner came through one of those substitutions, with Wilson claiming the goal after his cross sailed through to Max O’Leary’s bottom right corner.

However, Gazzaniga enjoyed an excellent 90 minutes after a lack of first-team football in recent weeks.



The Argentine goalkeeper made some excellent saves to keep the score at 0-0 at various points during the 90 minutes, whilst displaying composure when playing the ball out from the back.

After starting the season as a firm number one, Marek Rodak has since emerged as a starter, with this intriguing battle set to continue as the campaign progresses

Here, we take a look at how Fulham fans have reacted to the 30-year-old’s performance against the Robins…

Well done Paulo! — Amanda (@hohei1018) January 8, 2022

Good hands today big fella. — Paul Thomas (@bitterthirsty) January 8, 2022

Played really well. Safe hands. — Simon Cox (@Si86Ffc) January 8, 2022

Man of the Match for me today…great stuff👊 — Nino M. 🍁 (@NinoM1976) January 8, 2022

Great performance today! — Andrew Johnson (@AJohnsonuk) January 8, 2022

Well played today! — Jason Sinclair (@JasonSinclair7) January 8, 2022

Some good saves today — eddie (@noteddieffc) January 8, 2022