‘Man of the match’, ‘Gets some stick but was awesome’ – Many Derby fans discuss one player after West Brom draw

Derby County held league leaders West Bromwich Albion to a goalless draw at the Hawthorns yesterday and the performance of goalkeeper Kelle Roos has proven a talking point among many Rams fans.

The Dutchman played second fiddle to David Marshall for much of the 2020/21 campaign but has established himself as Wayne Rooney’s first choice this term and proved just why last night.

Derby had to stand firm against wave after wave of Albion attacks last night and the unbreakable resolve of Roos between the sticks was vital in ensuring the points were shared.

The 29-year-old made eight saves in total (Sofascore) with his most impressive coming in the dying embers of the game when he kept out Darlong Furlong’s powerful diving header.

Roos also completed four punches, made five clearances, and won both of his aerial duels (Sofascore).

The shot-stopper has not been universally popular during his seven-year spell at Pride Park but last night’s performance showed the naysayers that he does have the quality to help the Rams earn impressive results at Championship level.

In what was a hugely impressive evening for Rooney’s side, Roos’ display proved a talking point among many fans of the East Midlands club…

Roos easily man of the match tonight! Jags and Davies were solid at the back, was a defensive masterclass, thought rooney got the tactics spot on tonight, Dylan Williams looked very composed for his first start, all in all a very decent point! Onto Stoke #dcfc #dcfcfans — Vikramjit Singh Dosanjh (@viksinghdosanjh) September 14, 2021

A good point tonight for #dcfc. Roos, Davies and Jagielka were all immense. Tough to play any football against an Ismael side, so matching them up was a good decision, even if it wasn't great viewing. Could look an even better point if it's backed up by three more at the weekend. — Luke Thrower (@LukeThrower45) September 14, 2021

Survived a second-half onslaught by the league leaders with a gutsy, battling performance.

Roos was superb in goal tonight.

The lads showed great character and fully deserved the point.

Bring on Stoke.

Come On You Rams!#DCFC #dcfcfans #Rams #Derby #WBA #Championship https://t.co/20McHrWJRC — Paul D. Bull (@paulbully) September 14, 2021

See, not playing out from the back works! We look more solid. Roos had best game for dcfc imho tonight. Definitely was riding our luck tonight! Good point. — Lee Simpkin (@LeeSimpkin) September 14, 2021

Never doubting Kelle Roos again! 🙌 #dcfc — Phil Ruston (@PRuston) September 14, 2021

Some fantastic performances tonight, big shout out for Roos who gets some stick but was awesome. Fans were phenomenal! I think we’re going to need a lot a games like tonight as I can’t see us scoring many this season. #dcfc — Simon Delaney (@bunkered) September 14, 2021

Heroic defensive performance that 👏🏼 Roos MOTM closely followed by Davies 🐏 #dcfc #dcfcfans — Arttire (@arttireoriginal) September 14, 2021