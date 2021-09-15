Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Man of the match’, ‘Gets some stick but was awesome’ – Many Derby fans discuss one player after West Brom draw

Published

8 mins ago

on

Derby County held league leaders West Bromwich Albion to a goalless draw at the Hawthorns yesterday and the performance of goalkeeper Kelle Roos has proven a talking point among many Rams fans. 

The Dutchman played second fiddle to David Marshall for much of the 2020/21 campaign but has established himself as Wayne Rooney’s first choice this term and proved just why last night.

Derby had to stand firm against wave after wave of Albion attacks last night and the unbreakable resolve of Roos between the sticks was vital in ensuring the points were shared.

The 29-year-old made eight saves in total (Sofascore) with his most impressive coming in the dying embers of the game when he kept out Darlong Furlong’s powerful diving header.

Roos also completed four punches, made five clearances, and won both of his aerial duels (Sofascore).

The shot-stopper has not been universally popular during his seven-year spell at Pride Park but last night’s performance showed the naysayers that he does have the quality to help the Rams earn impressive results at Championship level.

In what was a hugely impressive evening for Rooney’s side, Roos’ display proved a talking point among many fans of the East Midlands club…


