Man City’s Taylor Harwood-Bellis pens Burnley message after sealing Turf Moor switch

Manchester City starlet Taylor Harwood-Bellis has said he can not wait to get the season started after sealing a move to Burnley.

The Clarets confirmed his long talked about loan move last night, with the central defender set to spend the entire 2022/23 Championship campaign at Turf Moor.

Speaking on social media after the announcement, the 20-year-old admitted he was buzzing.

“Huge step in my career joining this football club for the season!” he wrote on Instagram.

“Buzzing to be here💪🏽.”

“Can’t wait to get the season started!✅ @burnleyofficial.”

Despite being just 20-years-old, Taylor Harwood-Bellis has a good level of experience relatively speaking.

The youngster has extensive experience in the Manchester City youth system, and has also been on several loan spells to some very good clubs.

In 2020/21, for example, he spent the second half of the season on loan at Blackburn Rovers.

Then, last season, in 2021/22, he spent the first half of the campaign out in Belgium with Anderlecht where Vincent Kompany was boss, before switching to Stoke City for the second half of the campaign.

The Verdict

It will be a relief to finally get this signing sealed after it has been much talked about for weeks now.

It is a good signing, too, with Vincent Kompany more than familiar with the player that he is getting.

As outlined above, for his age, Harwood-Bellis brings a good level of experience, and that is something that will benefit what is potentially shaping up to be a young Burnley side next season.

With Twine, McNally, Egan-Riley and now Harwood-Bellis through the Turf Moor door, Vincent Kompany’s re-build is well underway – no doubt there will be a few more signings to come, too.