Manchester City are not prepared to let James McAtee leave the Etihad Stadium permanently during the upcoming summer transfer window, according to Sheffield Star.

The 20-year-old is wanted by current loan side Sheffield United, who would be keen to see both him and Tommy Doyle return to Bramall Lane in the summer after seeing both play a big part in their promotion-winning 2022/23 campaign.

Both still have two more games left to make an impact before this term ends - but it might not be the last time we see the duo in red and white stripes even as their loan spells draw to an end.

How Man City's stance could affect Tommy Doyle?

Premier League rules state that United can't bring two players in on loan from the same top-tier club next term and that's a blow for the Blades who are reportedly wanting to bring both back, as previously mentioned.

If City aren't willing to sell McAtee, the Blades will need to strike a permanent agreement for Doyle but that may not be easy, with Pep Guardiola's side keen to insert a buyback clause into an agreement that takes him away from the Etihad permanently this summer.

City are also set to monitor McAtee before deciding whether to include him in their first-team plans or not, with United potentially having the opportunity to strike another loan deal if he isn't going to be a notable part of Guardiola's squad for the 2023/24 campaign.

What are the chances of James McAtee sealing a return to Sheffield United?

In an ideal world, United would be able to strike a cheap, permanent deal for him but that isn't going to happen considering how promising he is.

Not only will City's stance prevent a longer-term agreement from being struck - but also their financial situation with a takeover yet to materialise despite Dozy Mmobuosi's bid.

At this stage, the Nigerian businessman hasn't got the green light from the EFL to take control from Prince Abdullah and without fresh investment, there's even less chance of them paying the fee needed to sign McAtee.

A loan deal, however, should be able to be struck if City are open to that. And they could be if he isn't going to play regularly at the Etihad, with the Blades able to offer the player the chance to play a decent amount of football in the English top flight.

It wouldn't be a shock to see the 20-year-old return, with his eight goals and four assists in all competitions this season showing that he can thrive at Bramall Lane. All parties should be open to a second loan deal.