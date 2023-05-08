Premier League giants Manchester City have ‘earmarked’ former captain Vincent Kompany as a future manager at the Etihad Stadium, according to Sky Sports News journalist Lyall Thomas.

The top-flight team are currently thriving with Pep Guardiola at the helm, with the ex-Bayern Munich boss guiding City to the top of the table, the FA Cup final and the semis of the Champions League.

He signed a contract last November to extend his stay in Manchester until the summer of 2025 - and there are currently no reasons why he won’t see out his deal.

The 52-year-old may be desperate to win the Champions League before he leaves his position at the Etihad with City yet to win the competition, but one thing is for certain and that’s the fact he will leave at some point.

Back in March, Guardiola claimed that it’s inevitable the Belgian will become City’s manager one day.

He said: "Vincent Kompany will be Man City manager one day, I think it’s written in the stars, it’s gonna happen.

"I said that sooner or later he will be manager here. When, I don’t know. It’s my feeling."

The 37-year-old previously plied his trade under Guardiola with the latter knowing his former captain inside out.

Where is Vincent Kompany at now?

He has extended his stay at Burnley by signing a five-year contract, news that may come as a surprise to some considering he has been linked with several top jobs in recent times.

Kompany was most strongly linked with the Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur vacancies - and it was even claimed that he was Daniel Levy’s first-choice option to take control of Spurs.

Interested sides will still be able to make an approach for him, but his stance on his future seems clear. He wants to stay at Turf Moor and continue his current project.

Should Manchester City make a move for Vincent Kompany in the future?

City shouldn’t just move for him just because he used to play for the club, he needs to be a proven manager at a top level.

He will get the chance to prove his worth with the Clarets next year - and that should give the top-tier giants a better idea of whether he could be a good future manager for them or not.

Unfortunately for Kompany, results will be needed straight away if he wants to succeed at the Etihad because the Citizens have a very talented squad and will be expecting to be competing for the league title every season.

If the Belgian can get two or three decent seasons of English top-flight experience under his belt before potentially making the switch to his old club, that could be ideal.

So far, he has done well in his managerial career, doing enough at Anderlecht to earn a move back to England and then succeeding in Lancashire this term.

The Clarets’ consistency has to be commended despite their rebuild and Kompany should take a lot of credit for that.