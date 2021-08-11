Man City’s Liam Delap addresses his future amid West Brom and Stoke transfer speculation

One of the most sought-after players in the EFL this summer is Manchester City striker Liam Delap – and there’s seemingly no end in sight to the transfer speculation surrounding his name.

After making his senior breakthrough for the Premier League champions last season, scoring on his debut against AFC Bournemouth in the EFL Cup, Delap spent most of the rest of the season with City’s under-23 squad.

In the Premier League 2 competition, Delap fired in 24 goals in 20 matches, and that form has seen a host of Championship clubs become interested in giving the 18-year-old his first taste of regular men’s football.

It would be easier to name the teams that haven’t been linked with him at this stage rather than the ones who are, but the most serious suitors seem to be Stoke City, with Michael O’Neill confirming an interest and revealing that he was waiting for Man City to decide on the teen’s future.

Delap is also on the radar of West Bromwich Albion though according to the Express & Star as Valerien Ismael looks to bolster his forward options – as of now though he remains a Man City player.

Speaking for the first time about his immediate future, Delap didn’t give too much away but insists that City’s hierarchy will make the right decision on his future for the 2021-22 season.

“Obviously it’s up to the club,” Delap said, via Football Daily.

🗣"I just want to play as much as I can." Liam Delap spoke about the chance of getting into the Manchester City first team or whether he could go out on loan this season pic.twitter.com/rmoiMb5NRF — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 11, 2021

“What’s happened at the club so far has been amazing for me, and I trust them to make the right decision.

“I’ve been extremely happy with everything that has happened at City, I’m really happy here, and I’ll see what the club want me to do from here.”

The Verdict

It sounds like City still haven’t made their mind up on what to do with Delap for the 2021-22 campaign but it’ll either be one of two things – he sticks around in the senior squad or they send him to the Championship.

There’s clearly a void to be filled with the departure of Sergio Aguero, but it’s a lot to ask of Delap as an 18-year-old and it may all boil down to if Pep Guardiola can get his hands on Harry Kane.

It won’t do Delap any good though sitting on a bench for the majority of the season and considering it seems like half of the second tier want to take him for the season, it may be wise of City to make a swift decision and to let him spend some time in the Football League.