Highlights Leicester City sits top of the Championship standings, three points clear of Ipswich in second and ten points clear of Leeds in third after 17 league matches.

Manchester City plan to sign left-back Valentin Barco and then loan him to Leicester City in January, potentially strengthening the team's promotion bid.

Barco's addition would bring competitiveness and depth to Leicester City's squad, potentially motivating players to maintain their performance levels and secure promotion.

So far so good for Leicester City in the Championship this campaign.

The Foxes were no doubt hugely disappointed to lose their place in the Premier League over the summer having been relegated, but with a fresh manager taking over in Enzo Maresca, they have not looked back.

Indeed, it has been an excellent start to the campaign for the club, who, after 17 league matches, sit top of the Championship standings, three points clear of Ipswich in second, and ten points clear of Leeds in third.

Come the January transfer window, things might be looking even better for the Foxes, too, if reports over the weekend prove to be accurate.

Manchester City's transfer plans for Leicester City

Indeed, according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, the Foxes could be set to benefit from a potential Manchester City transfer deal in the January window.

According to Nixon, Manchester City plan to sign highly-rated Boca Junions left-back Valentin Barco in the winter window, but, then loan him out to Enzo Maresca and Leicester City to prepare him with the relevant experience he needs to play at Manchester City.

The 19-year-old featured 32 times for Boca in all competitions in 2023 so far, including nine in the Copa Libertadores - the South American equivalent of the Champions League - in which Boca finished runners-up recently.

The deal to sign Barco could be worth as much as £13 million, the report claims, which perhaps further demonstrates his ability for a 19-year-old.

Barco could be a huge addition to Leicester City's promotion bid

Were Leicester able to get a player of Barco's quality through the door, it could potentially be a big boost in their chase for promotion.

Whilst they are not exactly short of quality in the full-back positions, Barco's addition would make them significantly stronger in terms of depth in wide defensive areas, which, ahead of a tough promotion run-in at the end of a gruelling Championship schedule, could be vital.

Furthermore, the addition of a player like Barco keeps competition for places very healthy in these positions.

If Leicester remain top, and with a decent gap, it could be very easy for some players to take their foot off the gas and think they have promotion sealed.

However, if Barco comes in, and players in the wide areas do start slacking, he will simply take their place.

The hope would be that this competitiveness would then rub off on not only Barco's direct competitors for a place in the XI, but his wider group of teammates too.

All in all, the potential of adding an exciting young talent like Barco to Leicester City's ranks in January should excite Foxes supporters greatly.

HIs addition would bring a breath of fresh air in terms of competitiveness, and only serve to strengthen Leicester City's already strong squad further.

Maresca certainly has Guardiola to thank for this favour if this one comes off.