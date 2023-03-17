Manchester City and Burnley will both be determined to book their place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup this weekend when they face each other at the Etihad Stadium this weekend.

City set up a showdown with their Championship opponents by easing past Bristol City in the previous round of the competition last month.

A brace from Phil Foden and a strike from Kevin De Bruyne sealed a 3-0 win at Ashton Gate.

Pep Guardiola's side have not won the FA Cup since 2019 where they produced a sublime attacking display against Watford in the final.

Having scored seven goals earlier this week in their Champions League clash with RB Leipzig, City will be brimming with confidence heading into tomorrow's meeting with Burnley.

However, the reigning Premier League champions cannot afford to underestimate a Clarets outfit who are currently thriving under the guidance of Vincent Kompany.

Burnley are on course to secure an immediate return to the top-flight as they hold a 19-point advantage over Middlesbrough who lead the chasing pack in the race for a top-two finish.

The Clarets have only suffered three defeats in all competitions this season and will be keen to cause an upset on Saturday.

Ahead of this clash, pundit Chris Sutton has revealed that he believes that City will secure a 3-1 victory over Burnley.

In his latest BBC Sport column, Sutton said: "Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola does not mess around in the FA Cup, so you know they will field a strong team here.

"Burnley are 13 points clear at the top of the Championship, but they don't just get results, they also play a really good brand of football.

"They will make it quite an open game, but City should have too much for them."

The Verdict

This could turn out to be an enthralling affair if Burnley opt to deploy the same positive tactical approach that they have used in the Championship this season.

The Clarets are currently averaging two goals a game at this level and will be confident in their ability to cause some issues for City's defenders.

However, if the Premier League outfit are firing on all cylinders tomorrow, it would not be at all surprising if they prove to be too strong for Burnley.

Providing that he is given the nod to start by Guardiola, Erling Haaland will unquestionably fancy his chances of scoring his first FA Cup goal after finding the back of the net on five occasions in the Champions League earlier this week.