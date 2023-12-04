Highlights Huddersfield Town faces a difficult draw against Manchester City in the FA Cup, which offers little respite from their current relegation battle.

Huddersfield Town are lingering just above the relegation zone in the Championship.

Life doesn’t get any easier for them either with the chance of some FA Cup respite denied by as difficult a draw as one can get.

The Terriers will travel to face Manchester City in the third round of the tournament, and here is all you need to know ahead of Huddersfield’s first foray into the cup this season.

When will Man City v Huddersfield Town take place?

There are usually ties scheduled across the Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday but the majority of games generally still fall in the Saturday 3pm slot.

Will the game be on TV?

An all-Premier League clash between Liverpool and Arsenal and the revival of the fierce rivalry between Newcastle United and Sunderland are the two most eye-catching draws for this round.

Those two games are sure to be televised but in general, we are yet to find out which games will be on the big screen.

BT Sport, now TNT Sport, is the host of some fixtures with the BBC and ITV being the two terrestrial channels that anyone can tune into.

Tottenham Hotspur versus Burnley is the only other top-flight matchup alongside Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta so that will likely be shown and there is a chance that Huddersfield Town fans get to see their side travel to the Etihad from the comfort of their own home as well, but only time will tell.

The fact that the Terriers' opponents are the defending champions should work in their favour when it comes to getting a TV slot.

The reaction to the FA Cup draw

One Huddersfield Town fan on Twitter wasn’t hiding their apprehension as they jokingly predicted the following:

“Full time: Man City 10-1 Huddersfield Town. 97% possession vs 3% possession.”

Meanwhile, a Man City page wasn’t too enthralled with the prospect ahead. “Huddersfield (H) in the FA Cup 3rd round. Not exciting or anything but a home tie against a lower division side will do nicely.”

Fans of other clubs were quick to point out that whilst Liverpool and Arsenal are drawn against each other, City got yet another favourable draw, something which the Huddersfield players will be keen to prove wrong.

Huddersfield Town's recent FA Cup performances, as per Transfermarkt Season 2022/23 2021/22 2020/21 2019/20 2018/19 When were they eliminated? 3rd round 5th round 3rd round 3rd round 3rd round Who knocked them out? Preston North End Nottingham Forest Plymouth Argyle Southampton Bristol City What was the score? 3-1 2-1 3-2 2-0 1-0

Previous meetings between Man City and Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield last crossed paths with Manchester City and Pep Guardiola when they were in the Premier League and it shouldn’t come as a surprise that that game went the way of the Champions League winners. Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane, and Danilo were the scorers that day at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The pair have only ever met six times since 2000, which includes two FA Cup clashes from 2017.

Huddersfield were at home and they managed to hold a team that contained Sergio Aguero, Fernandinho, and Pablo Zabaleta to name just a few, to a goalless draw.

A replay ensued a couple of weeks later and City made up for lost time even after Harry Bunn gave Town an unlikely lead. The hosts took 30 minutes to find a reply but they were then 3-1 up at the break and ended up winning 5-1, Aguero scoring two of the goals.

Man City with four wins and then two draws is the overall record with Huddersfield’s other triumph coming in the Premier League in May 2018 at the Etihad of all places.