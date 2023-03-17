Manchester City and Burnley will be vying for a place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup tomorrow when they face each other at the Etihad Stadium.

This particular fixture will see former City player Vincent Kompany return to the club for the first time as a manager.

Under the guidance of Kompany, Burnley have set the Championship alight this season and are on course to secure an immediate return to the Premier League.

As for City, they are currently in contention for the top-flight title and will also be looking to win the Champions League for the first time in their history later this year.

Pep Guardiola's side defeated Bristol City in the fifth round of this competition while Burnley set up this showdown by claiming a narrow victory over Fleetwood Town at Turf Moor.

Ahead of Saturday's game, we have decided to take a look at the early City and Burnley team news while also assessing whether the match is on TV and what time the fixture is set to take place.

Early team news

Guardiola is set to have the luxury of being able to call upon a fully-fit senior squad for this fixture.

Erling Haaland could be handed a start in this fixture after being rested for the club's victory over the Robins in the previous round.

The Norway international produced a sublime attacking display against RB Leipzig earlier this week as he netted five goals in this fixture.

Ederson is expected to be replaced in the club's starting eleven by Stefan Ortega who has been deployed in all of City's domestic cup games this season.

As for Burnley, they will be unable to call upon the services of loanee Taylor Harwood-Bellis as he is ineligible to feature due to the fact that City is his parent-club.

While Harwood-Bellis has not played for the Clarets since sustaining a foot injury in January, he did recently step up his road to recovery by making an appearance for the Under-21's in their clash with Barnsley.

Manuel Benson meanwhile will be pushing for a place in the starting eleven after making his return to action from injury during Burnley's win over Hull on Wednesday.

Is the game on TV?

This game is set to be shown in the United Kingdom on BBC One tomorrow.

City have won each of the last 10 meetings between the two sides and eliminated Burnley from this competition in 2019.

What time is kick-off?

This game is set to kick-off at 17:45 on Saturday.

What are pundits predicting?

Ahead of this clash, pundit Chris Sutton has opted to share a score prediction.

In his latest BBC Sport column, Sutton has revealed that he believes that City will beat Burnley 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium.