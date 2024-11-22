Man City, Chelsea, Tottenham and Atletico Madrid are among the teams to have taken an interest in Reading left-back Andre Garcia.

This report comes courtesy of TBR Football, who believe the Premier League trio and Crystal Palace are all interested in the 16-year-old, who has emerged as a first-team asset for the Royals this term.

Garcia has been a much-needed player for the Royals amid their ownership and financial uncertainty, with their failure to get a takeover sealed meaning they were only able to make one signing during the summer transfer window.

This is despite the fact several players have left the Select Car Leasing Stadium since the end of last season, including Paul Mukairu, Clinton Mola and Femi Azeez, with the latter proving to be the biggest miss in Berkshire.

Chem Campbell has been able to contribute to the Berkshire outfit's cause, but it's clear that more depth is needed in a number of areas if they are to enjoy a good 2024/25 campaign.

Their lack of squad depth threatens to destroy the decent start they have made to the season, with the left-back, centre-back, wing and striker departments all requiring strengthening.

Jeriel Dorsett has spent a chunk of the season out injured and with Kelvin Abrefa also on the sidelines, Garcia started regularly at left-back for part of the campaign.

Andre Garcia's 2024/25 campaign at Reading FC Competitive Appearances Starts League One 11 6 EFL Cup 1 1 EFL Trophy 2 2 (Figures correct as of November 22nd, 2024)

Dorsett has returned since then, but Garcia has still had a role to play, recently starting in the EFL Trophy against Newport County.

The 16-year-old only made his professional debut against Birmingham City on the opening day of the season, and though he has been defensively vulnerable at times, he has done fairly well in League One and can be pleased with his progression.

With a takeover not looking like it's going to happen anytime soon, his contributions will continue to be needed in the coming months.

Andre Garcia attracting interest from Manchester City, Chelsea and others

There is a lot of interest in Garcia at this point, with TBR Football listing the teams who are keen on him.

Man City, Spurs, Chelsea and Palace are all believed to be interested in the player - and could give the teenager the opportunity to remain in England.

Palace were also the team that signed Michael Olise from the Royals and enjoyed great success with the Frenchman, so they may be tempted to go back in with an offer for the talented Garcia.

The teenager has attracted interest from across Europe too, with La Liga outfit Atlético Madrid, German sides RB Leipzig and Bayern Leverkusen, French club Marseille and Italian team Atalanta - the current UEFA Europa League champions - believed to be keen.

The Royals' current situation, with the club still in an unstable position, could make it easier for an interested team to poach him, with Garcia also on a scholarship deal at the SLC Stadium and not on a professional contract, meaning they are even less protected from the vultures.

Reading FC will be expecting interest in their young players with Michael Olise effect showing

The Royals' academy has always had eyes on it.

Many of their first-teamers this season are academy graduates, and their youth system is notoriously one of the best in the country, but that comes at a cost at times.

The rise of Olise has probably drawn more eyes to the club's academy - and Luca Fletcher is another player who has been lured away by a big club in recent years as he was poached by Man City.

At this point, it seems inevitable that Garcia will move on, given the amount of clubs keeping tabs on his services, and with a takeover yet to be complete, a January firesale can't be ruled out - Garcia may be part of it.