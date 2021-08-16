Man City to rival Cardiff, Boro, Wednesday and others as race for striker hots up

The race for towering Solihull Moors striker Kyle Hudlin is expected to hot up as Manchester City have reportedly joined Barnsley, Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and a string of other EFL clubs in showing an interest in him.

The 21-year-old is 6ft9in, making him the tallest professional outfield player in Britain, and has caused a stir after scoring nine times for Moors in the National League last term as well as once in the FA Cup.

Hudlin’s rise in recent years has been extraordinary as he was playing Sunday league football in 2019/20 and is now being linked with a move to the EFL and Premier League.

Back in May, reports revealed that Barnsley, Huddersfield, and Wednesday were keeping tabs on the forward, while Cardiff’s interest was detailed the following month.

The Athletic has now revealed that both Middlesbrough and Man City are also keen on the target man, with the Etihad outfit originally video-scouting him but sending representatives to watch him play over the weekend.

It is said that the Premier League club’s interest is part of their search for young homegrown talent to develop via loan moves.

The Verdict

Hudlin adjusted to the step up to the National League excellently and his impressive performances for Moors last season has caught the attention of bigger clubs.

City’s interest is a blow for the EFL sides in pursuit of Hudlin as it will be hard to compete for the Premier League champions – in terms of finances, facilities, and reputation.

They would obviously be able to offer him regular football but the pull of a big top flight club could prove too much for Hudlin.

He’s likely to be raw but his height would surely make him a fantastic squad option, particularly for the more direct sides like Boro and Cardiff.

It’ll be interesting to see how this plays out.