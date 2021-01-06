Man City tipped to battle rivals Man United for £20m-rated EFL player in the summer

Carson Palmer has claimed Norwich City won’t let Manchester United target Max Aarons leave this month and tipped Manchester City to go after him in the summer.

The Canaries held onto the defender after their relegation last season but a number of top-flight sides have been linked with the player recently, including United and Everton.

It is understood that the Red Devils may have to wait until the end of the season to land the full-back and, speaking to Football Fan Cast, Palmer has suggested they will face competition from their local rivals if they do.

He explained: “I don’t think they’ll let him go in January, I think he’s their key to getting back to the Premier League. I think if they get back in the Premier League, I think they’ll find it hard to keep hold of him because I think the offers will come in. It wouldn’t surprise me if the likes of Man City went after him.

“The way he plays, he looks like a Man City player and I think he could fit into their style of system quite easily. He’s a talented young player, I would think he’s on all the top clubs’ radar.”

Despite the fact Norwich were relegated and finished bottom of the table in the 2019/20 campaign, the 21-year-old showed he wasn’t out of place at Premier League level.

He’s been ever-present in Daniel Farke’s side this season, proving time and again his quality both defensively and when bombing down the right flank.

With three and a half years left on his current deal, the Canaries are in a strong negotiating position and may look for more than the £20 million that has recently been quoted.

The Verdict

Aarons certainly looks like a player that is going to have a lot of suitors in the summer and it’s hard to argue with Palmer’s suggestion that City will be one of them.

Pep Guardiola has spent a lot of money on full-backs during his time at the club and it wouldn’t be a huge surprise for him to look to add the 21-year-old to his squad.

That would be bad news for United but certainly a boost for Norwich, who will surely be able to cash in for much higher than the £20 million currently suggested if a number of top-flight clubs are keen.