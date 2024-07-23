Highlights Man City interested in Patterson & Trafford as potential replacements for Ederson amid uncertainty over his future.

Patterson impresses with 27 clean sheets for Sunderland in the Championship, while Trafford has a buy-back clause.

Signing Trafford over Patterson would make more sense for City as the second-choice goalkeeper if Ederson departs.

Manchester City are keeping tabs on Sunderland’s Anthony Patterson and Burnley’s James Trafford amid speculation surrounding Ederson.

According to HITC, both Championship goalkeepers are seen as potential options to replace the Brazilian if he leaves the Etihad this summer.

Ederson’s future at the Premier League champions is currently uncertain, with reported interest from Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr.

The 30-year-old is the first-choice goalkeeper in Pep Guardiola’s side, so his departure could require a new signing to fill his place in the squad.

Stefan Ortega and Scott Carson are the club’s only other options between the sticks, with Ortega stepping in for Ederson when injured earlier this season.

Anthony Patterson - Sunderland league goals conceded and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances Goals Conceded (Clean Sheets) 2021-22 20 19 (8) 2022-23 46 55 (14) 2023-24 45 52 (13)

Man City’s Patterson and Trafford interest

Ederson’s future has yet to be determined, and a departure could see Man City make a move for Patterson or Trafford.

Patterson was previously linked with the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool, but a move has not materialised this summer.

The 24-year-old has been a key figure for Sunderland over the last two-and-a-half years, helping the club gain promotion to the Championship, as well as solidify their position in the division.

He has earned a lot of plaudits for his performances, keeping 27 clean sheets from 91 appearances in the second tier (all stats from Fbref).

Meanwhile, Man City hold a buy-back clause for Trafford following his move to Burnley last summer.

He joined the Clarets from the Manchester outfit in a deal worth a reported £19 million, but he was unable to help keep the Lancashire outfit in the Premier League, as the team finished 19th in the table.

Trafford was linked with a move to Newcastle United earlier in the window, but a deal between the two clubs could not be agreed.

It remains to be seen whether Man City have a preference as to who to pursue signing, with Ortega understood to be favourite to become first-choice if Ederson does depart.

Patterson and Trafford’s importance to Sunderland and Burnley

Patterson is the first-choice goalkeeper at Sunderland, and will be a key figure for Régis Le Bris if he remains with the club beyond the transfer deadline.

The shot-stopper has earned a lot of plaudits as a promising, up-and-coming talent and could be worth a hefty eight-figure sum to the Black Cats.

Meanwhile, it is understood that Trafford is available to purchase this summer despite being the first-choice at Burnley.

It remains to be seen how much the buy-back option could cost Man City, but it would be a far more straightforward deal to complete compared to negotiating a figure with Sunderland.

Trafford move makes more sense than Patterson deal for City

If Ortega is the preferred option to become the number one at City if Ederson leaves, then signing Trafford to become second-choice makes more sense than Patterson.

Trafford has a buy-back clause, and Burnley are more willing to part ways with the goalkeeper anyway, so it would be a much simpler negotiation.

It’s also likely that he would be cheaper than Patterson, who could cost as much as £20 to 25 million.

Patterson is also unlikely to push for a move as he would only be second choice anyway, whereas Trafford may be more open to a move as it would bring him back to his former club.