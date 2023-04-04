Manchester City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis, currently on loan at Burnley, has had a really strong season in the Championship.

This is perhaps helped by the fact that, at 21-years-old, he has amassed a vast amount of experience, having had four loan deals during his short career so far.

First of all, he was on loan at Blackburn Rovers in the Championship for the back end of the 2020/21 campaign, making 19 appearances for the Ewood Park outfit.

That summer, a loan move to work with Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht ensured, before he returned to England mid-season for another loan spell in the second tier, this time with Stoke City.

A full season at Burnley has done him the world of good, though, and he has undoubtedly been a key part of the club's defence this season, and the success that they have had.

It appears his performances have caught the eye of several sides in the Premier League, too.

That is according to 90MIN, who claim that a string of Premier League clubs are after the 21-year-old, including Newcastle United, West Ham, Fulham and Brentford.

Burnley, too, would be keen on bringing him back to the club either on loan or a permanent basis.

The player himself is said to still have ambitions of making it at Manchester City, too.

With that in mind, then, I truly believe that the next best move and destination for the young defender next season is another loan deal to Turf Moor.

I say this for a number of reasons, the first and foremost of those being that he is already been there for a year.

This not only means that he is comfortable in the environment, but having played a key part in the club's success in going up, it feels more organic than a move to some of the other club's mentioned.

Furthermore, a return to Burnley would see Harwood-Bellis continue to work under Vincent Kompany, under whose management he has thrived this season.

We must not forget that Kompany was a top central defender during his playing days, too, and this could certainly rub off on the 21-year-old through little tricks and bits of advice.

Last but not least, I think game time is more likely to be available at Burnley, due to the continuity of being at the club this season, which sort of relates to point one.

If he goes to Brentford on loan, for example, and was to struggle to start with, he would surely soon find himself out of the team.

Whereas at Burnley, there would be more patience I feel, and when stepping up to Premier League level from the Championship, that could be a real blessing.

Indeed, for all of the reasons outlined above, when it comes to Taylor Harwood-Bellis' next career move, Manchester City should look no further than Burnley.