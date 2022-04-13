Man City set to make transfer decision regarding two players currently playing in the EFL

Manchester City are open to the sale of Taylor Harwood-Bellis this summer.

According to Manchester Evening News, the Premier League leaders are hoping to cash-in on the defender at the end of the season.

The report claims that a number of top flight clubs have enquired about signing the 20-year old.

Harwood-Bellis has starred for the England U21 side and earned his debut for City in September 2019.

The centre-back has proven himself with a six month loan deal with Stoke City this season.

The Stockport-born player has played 17 times since signing for the Potters in January.

Harwood-Bellis has become a constant presence in Michael O’Neill’s side, who are 15th in the table currently.

Man City are also open to another loan move for midfielder Tommy Doyle next season.

The 20-year old has also been out on loan in the second half of the season having joined Cardiff City in January.

Doyle has become an important part of Steve Morison’s side since his arrival, playing 14 times in the Championship, and even contributing two goals and two assists.

Given his performances for the side, it would come as no surprise if Cardiff sought another deal with Pep Guardiola’s side for Doyle’s signature for next season.

Cardiff are currently 17th in the second division table.

The Verdict

Harwood-Bellis has been an excellent addition to the Stoke side and he asserted himself both on the pitch and as one of the first names on the team sheet.

A move up to the Premier League looks possible, but the Potters should still attempt to make this move permanent as he has shown how important he is to the side in this brief stint at the club.

Meanwhile, Doyle was one of a few shrewd loan deals that the Welsh club secured in January.

The midfielder has helped the team climb into the mid-table away from any potential relegation scrap and it would absolutely be worthwhile seeking another short-term deal for next season.