Highlights Man City set high £40m asking price for Kalvin Phillips, despite his struggles for game time in the past two years.

Leeds United linked with Phillips, but deal may only happen if they secure promotion to the Premier League.

City's asking price may deter potential suitors; West Ham unlikely to make loan move permanent, leaving Phillips' future uncertain.

Manchester City have set a £40 million asking price for reported Leeds United transfer target Kalvin Phillips.

According to Football Insider, the Premier League champions will be seeking up to £40 million to sell the 28-year-old thi summer.

Phillips joined City from Leeds in the summer of 2022 in a deal worth £45 million.

However, the England international has struggled for game time at the Etihad, and has spent the second half of this season out on loan at West Ham.

Phillips has made a total of 16 league appearances for Man City across two campaigns, featuring a further eight times in the top flight for West Ham while on loan (all stats from Fbref).

Kalvin Phillips - Man City league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2022-23 12 (2) 0 2023-24 4 (0) 0

Man City set Kalvin Phillips asking price

Despite struggling during his two years with the Premier League champions, City have set an asking price worth £40 million.

This comes amid speculation over his long-term future, with an exit from the Manchester club expected this summer.

Leeds have been linked with making a move to bring Phillips back to Elland Road in the summer, although it’s believed a deal will only be pursued if they gain promotion to the Premier League.

The England international came through the academy system at Leeds, and helped the club gain promotion to the top flight under Marcelo Bielsa in 2020.

His performances for the Whites earned him a call up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad, where he has received 31 caps.

It is believed that Phillips has no future at the Etihad beyond this season, and City will be pushing for his permanent exit from the club.

However, the £40 million asking price set by City has reportedly put a number of top clubs off pursuing a move for the player, so it remains to be seen whether a deal can be agreed.

The club’s asking price may be tested by Leeds in the upcoming transfer market if they gain promotion through the play-offs in the coming weeks.

Leeds United's play-off battle

Leeds will face Norwich City in the semi-finals of the post-season promotion shootout.

Daniel Farke will be up against his former side, where he previously earned two promotions to the English top flight.

The first leg will take place on 12 May at Carrow Road in a 12pm kick-off, before the second leg at Elland Road on 16 May.

The winner will face either Southampton or West Brom in the final at Wembley Stadium for a place in the Premier League.

City will struggle with £40m asking price

It would be very surprising if any club opted to take a gamble on Phillips for £40 million.

While City may want to try and avoid losing too much money on the midfielder, they simply haven’t done enough to ensure his transfer value doesn’t depreciate too much.

The loan stint at West Ham hasn’t worked out, and the Hammers look unlikely to pursue a permanent move.

Returning to Leeds could be a good move for him if they go up, but it is extremely unlikely the Yorkshire outfit spends that kind of money to re-sign the midfielder given how much he’s struggled in the last couple of years.