Premier League champions Manchester City are being kept aware of Romeo Lavia's situation at Southampton, according to 90min.

The midfielder is attracting interest from a number of sides, with the Saints potentially needing to sell him this summer to balance at the books following their relegation to the Championship.

Both Lavia and James Ward-Prowse have been heavily linked with a move away from St Mary's - but it's the former who's hitting the transfer headlines more at the moment following an impressive 2022/23 campaign.

Who is interested in Romeo Lavia?

90min believes Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool have already held talks over a potential move for the 19-year-old.

Newcastle United could potentially open talks for him too - and may have the funds to secure a move considering the wealth of their owners. They will need to remain sensible in their quest to abide by financial fair play rules though.

With this, City will probably face quite a bit of competition in their quest to get a deal over the line, although the £50m price tag may be a barrier for some clubs if they want to get a deal over the line.

What is Romeo Lavia's transfer stance?

Lavia is reportedly keen to leave St Mary's before the start of the new Championship campaign because he isn't keen to play in the English second tier.

The Saints start their second-tier campaign on 4th August, giving the teenager less than a month to get a move sorted if he is desperate not to play in the Championship.

He could potentially be left out of Russell Martin's plans and the ex-Swansea City boss hasn't been afraid to leave key players out before - but Lavia will surely want to be playing as much as possible and increase his match sharpness ahead of a potential move.

The board, however, could decide to instruct Martin to leave him out of matchday squads to reduce the risk of an injury occurring ahead of a possible big-money transfer.

Should Manchester City sign Romeo Lavia again?

Considering the existing options they have, with Mateo Kovacic joining as a potential replacement for Ilkay Gundogan, Lavia may not be a regular starter straight away.

£50m is a huge amount to pay for a player who won't be one of the first names on the teamsheet straight away, so you wouldn't blame Pep Guardiola if he opts against this move at this time.

However, he could be an excellent addition in the future and would be the ideal man to come in at some point considering he's already been at the Etihad Stadium before and knows what life is like there under Guardiola.

If Kalvin Phillips fails to kick on at the Etihad, he could potentially be sold in a season or two and that would open up a gap for Lavia to come in, although Maxime Perrone could develop into a superb player too.

If Perrone can become an important first-teamer, City may not need Lavia. They should certainly be keeping tabs on the Southampton man though.