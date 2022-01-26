Man City reluctance outlined as West Brom weigh up transfer plan

West Bromwich Albion are on the lookout for Daryl Dike cover after losing the striker to an eight-week injury.

Valerien Ismael’s marquee January signing is expecting to be out for 11 fixtures with a hamstring injury, which could well force Albion back into the transfer market.

As per The Athletic, West Brom have previously held an interest in signing Liam Delap from Manchester City, with the young forward highly-rated around the Etihad campus.

However, that same report from The Athletic, outlines how West Brom have doubts over how quickly the teenager could adapt to the demands of the Championship at such short notice.

It’s also noted that City may also be reluctant to loan out the forward, as he is only just recovering from an ankle injury.

Delap has already made his Premier League debut, as well as featuring in the domestic cup competitions – scoring in the EFL Cup against Bournemouth last season.

However, it’s at Premier League 2 level where Delap has really been thriving.

Last year, Delap scored 24 goals in 20 appearances at U23 level, as well as registering four assists. A chance to build on that this season has been hampered by an ankle injury, though the 18-year-old remains one of the hottest properties in the Premier League 2 at this stage.

The Verdict

You get the feeling with Delap that eventually City are going to have to hand him the opportunity to head out on loan into the Championship.

He’s scored goals so consistently at youth level and has all the quality required to be a success in the second-tier.

This January might not be the right time because of his recent injury, but he’s probably still an option that West Brom should consider in the absence of Dike.

Even if a move doesn’t materialise this month, West Brom chipping into the Premier League champions now might open the door to a move in the summer.

