Manchester City have issued a message to James McAtee following the midfielder’s achievements whilst on loan with Sheffield United.

The midfielder has been recognised as Sheffield United’s Young Player of the Year at the club’s end of season awards.

McAtee was awarded on Saturday evening at the club’s end of season gala, with the Blades also celebrating automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

How has James McAtee fared while on loan at Sheffield United?

The 20-year-old has become a key figure in Paul Heckingbottom’s side during his loan spell from Man City.

McAtee has contributed eight goals and three assists during his time at Bramall Lane, making 35 league appearances along the way.

The midfielder has impressed many and received plenty of plaudits for his performances.

This has led to the club acknowledging him as the best young player for this season, for which Man City have congratulated him.

“Congrats,” wrote the Premier League champions, via Twitter.

It remains to be seen whether McAtee will make a return to Man City in the summer, or if a prolonged stint at Sheffield United is on the cards.

McAtee has shown a readiness to compete in the top flight, but game time at the Etihad will prove limited given the wealth of resources at Pep Guardiola’s disposal already.

Meanwhile, the youngster has proven a very worthwhile addition to Heckingbottom’s squad and could be of use to the team in the Premier League.

McAtee has previously competed twice in the league for City, coming off the bench in wins over Everton and Norwich City during the 2021-22 campaign.

He has also featured in the Champions League, playing in a 45-minute stint in a 0-0 draw with Porto in the Last 16 second leg.

United secured promotion last Wednesday in a 2-0 win over West Brom, sealing second place in the Championship.

Does James McAtee have a future at Man City?

Looking at the club’s recent track record of promoting youth talent, it does not look great for McAtee’s chances of breaking into Guardiola’s plans.

Phil Foden has proven the exception in an otherwise poor translation of a promising youth career to first team minutes under the Catalan.

However, McAtee can still have a career in the top flight and Bramall Lane now seems like a natural home for the 20-year-old.

A decision will likely be made this summer on where his future lies, with United no doubt having some interest in retaining the player.