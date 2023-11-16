Highlights Manchester City has reached a record-breaking agreement with Leeds United for 15-year-old Finley Gorman.

According to Football Insider, the deal is worth up to £1.2 million.

Gorman is a talented young player and as such has attracted the attention of big clubs. He has already played for Leeds' U18's and has represented England U16's.

Treble winners Manchester City have reached a full agreement with Leeds United regarding 15-year-old Finley Gorman.

As per Football Insider, the deal reached between the two clubs is a record-breaking one for a player of his age, and is worth a total of £1.2 million.

Their report claims that after months of negotiations, everything is now in place for the youngster to make the move to the Etihad.

Football Insider claim that Leeds are unhappy to see their 'youth sensation' depart the club, and tried to get him to remain at Elland Road.

They state, though, that the allure and pull of Man City was too strong for Gorman to resist, particularly after extensive work on the deal from the Premier League side behind the scenes, which reportedly included a visit to the club's state-of-the-art training complex.

Who is Finley Gorman?

Finley Gorman is an incredibly young footballer, still just 15-years-old, but a name familiar to many Leeds United fans.

Clips of the teenager have gone viral on social media in recent history, showcasing his talent to a big audience as big clubs chased his signature.

Finley Gorman's season so far, as per Transfermarkt Club Matches Goals Assists Leeds United U18's 5 2 1 England U16's 2 1 -

Back in September, a youth scouting page on Twitter listed Gorman's strengths as dribbling, technique, passing, vision, pace, finishing, and agility.

Despite being just 15, Gorman has made five appearances for Leeds' under-18's side in their version of the Premier League, and netted two goals and bagged an assist in those matches.

Demonstrating his talent further, Gorman is also an England youth international, having been capped for the Three Lions' under-16 side this season, having debuted at that level at age 14.

Are Leeds happy to allow Gorman to leave?

No, it does not seem as though Leeds United are happy about this deal.

In fact, the above report states explicitly that the club wanted the young talent to remain.

Naturally, when a star comes along in your academy, you want to keep hold of them and see them progress through to the first team, but that will not be the case with Gorman it seems.

What you would say, though, is that in receiving a record-breaking fee for a player of Gorman's age, Leeds are at least being somewhat compensated for their work in getting the player to this stage, even if, in the future, he is worth ten-fold that.

Is moving to Man City a good move for Gorman?

Only time will tell.

At his age, there is still plenty of time to go before making a first team breakthrough, and that will now be the case even more so having made the move to an elite club like Manchester City.

That said, and as mentioned above, the Premier League side have state-of-the-art youth facilities and their academy set up is incredibly well regarded, having produced many fine talents in recent years.

In that sense, you can't blame Gorman for wanting to test the waters for the Citizens, even if it does mean leaving behind a big club like Leeds United.