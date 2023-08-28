Highlights James McAtee is keen to reunite with Paul Heckingbottom at Sheffield United before the deadline, after a successful loan spell with the Blades last season.

Manchester City midfielder James McAtee is keen to reunite with Paul Heckingbottom at Sheffield United before the deadline, according to Alan Nixon.

The Englishman spent last season on loan at Bramall Lane and although he didn't have the easiest start to life in South Yorkshire, his spell there could definitely be counted as a success.

Not only did he register nine goals and three assists in 37 league appearances for the Blades last term, but he also won promotion with them, with his goalscoring contributions helping to fend off the likes of Luton Town and Middlesbrough as they clinched second spot.

He has been in limbo since the end of his loan spell at Bramall Lane though - because he may not be heavily involved under Pep Guardiola this term but hasn't been allowed to make another temporary move away from the Etihad Stadium at this point.

That's a blow for the 20-year-old who will be keen to win as much game time as possible this season. The fact City are competing in so many competitions this season could benefit the young midfielder's chances of securing a decent amount of time on the pitch - but it would be difficult to see him becoming a regular starter in the short term.

Southampton blow on James McAtee

The fact McAtee wants to return to South Yorkshire is a blow for the Saints who are reportedly interested in taking the player to St Mary's for the season.

Russell Martin's side should have the ability to offer City a decent financial package to take him temporarily after selling some key players.

Nathan Tella is the latest player to seal a move away from St Mary's - and McAtee could have been a decent asset in the final third with the Saint surely on the prowl for a replacement for the former Burnley loanee.

What is Man City's stance on James McAtee?

The Premier League giants are reportedly keen to send him to a top European club or a top-half Premier League team.

They aren't keen to see him make the move to a struggling side like the Blades due to the fact it wouldn't suit his style, with the player keen to get on the ball and make a difference in the final third.

But the player is keen to make a return to Heckingbottom's side - and he could potentially win a decent amount of game time at Bramall Lane this season.

The South Yorkshire side are certainly keen to take him back, having stalled on a move for Tommy Doyle as they look to secure a return for McAtee.

This is a shame because McAtee could have been a great asset for the Saints.

With Tella departing and Che Adams being heavily linked with a move away, having someone else who can contribute in the final third would have been ideal for them.

They may already have some midfield options at their disposal, but having McAtee in an advanced midfield role behind the main striker could have helped give the Saints the firepower they need to get themselves back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Bringing in a replacement for Tella is a must though and this is why they need to target their wing area and try and bring in McAtee as well.

The fact City don't want him to play for a struggling team could make St Mary's a good destination for him, so a move to the south coast can't be ruled out for the 20-year-old if he's willing to step down to the Championship again.