Man City player should be on Sheffield United transfer radar if promotion is sealed: Opinion

A lot remains up in the air about Sheffield United‘s potential summer transfer business but on the whole, with promotion still very likely, the board level situation should be sorted by the time the window arrives.

The Blades will need to strengthen their squad if they do win promotion to the Premier League, while it will also be crucial that they keep hold of Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye.

It would be a surprise to see Paul Heckingbottom move away from his trusted three at the back formation at least as they try to acclimatise to the top-flight again, and that would certainly leave some room for manoeuvre with recruitment, as Oliver Norwood, John Fleck and Ismaila Coulibaly edge towards the expiration of their contracts.

United should do everything they can to tie Norwood down to a new contract given his influential role this season while the loan deals of Tommy Doyle and James McAtee will come to an end.

It does appear that Doyle’s pathway, in particular, to potential first team involvement is blocked at Manchester City and that a permanent move away will be required for the 21-year-old to establish himself at senior level.

At the moment, Doyle is performing like a top central midfielder at second tier level, which would suggest that in the future he has the potential to become a regular starter in the Premier League.

With that in mind, the Blades should be looking to bring Doyle back to the club next season, to address one of the lighter areas of the squad, in aiming to continue his development in the top-flight.

The England U21 international certainly would have improved for playing alongside the likes of Norwood, Fleck and Berge this season and he does offer something different to the trio in central midfield.

A loan move could be more feasible with Doyle still having two years to run on his contract at the Etihad Stadium, and that would likely satisfy his parent club if a permanent transfer is out of the Blades’ price range, with game-time otherwise set to be limited.

James McAtee in his versatility could have more to offer Pep Guardiola and he does certainly match the physical profile that they have gone for in recent years more than Doyle.

Doyle will have his suitors and regular starts have not been easy to come by at times this season, but continuing his development pathway in the Premier League with the Blades, taking on a more crucial midfield role, could be a smart next step.