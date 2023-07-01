Manchester City keeper Zack Steffen has revealed he has had no contact with Leicester City despite reports claiming he could move to the Championship side.

Who is Zack Steffen?

The 28-year-old is currently contracted to the Premier League champions, but he is down the pecking order under Pep Guardiola, which is why he was sent out on loan to Middlesbrough in the previous campaign.

Now back at the club after his time with Boro finished, Steffen is expected to be on the move again this summer, and it’s thought that Enzo Maresca wants to bring the USA international to the King Power Stadium.

The new Foxes chief knows all about the stopper having previously worked at City, and Steffen’s ability with the ball would appear to suit the style of play the Italian wants to implement. Plus, the goalkeeping situation at Leicester has been a problem since Kasper Schmeichel’s departure.

So, a move for Steffen would appear to make sense, but the keeper played down talk of an immediate departure as he stated he doesn’t know of any talks between the clubs when speaking to Goal.

“All my friends told me about this Leicester [report], but I haven’t heard anything from my agent. So my focus is just to get healthy and build a foundation of strength and then whatever else the Lord has for me, I’ll let him plan out.”

The Midlands outfit are set to sign Conor Coady from Wolves and Spurs’ Harry Winks as Maresca looks to bring in his own additions.

Will Leicester sign Zack Steffen from Man City?

This is an interesting update as it had seemed as though a move for the player was on the cards, but it’s clearly not imminent going by these comments. Of course, this doesn’t mean there’s no interest from Leicester, and it could just be a case of Steffen playing things down and not wanting to add to the rumours going around.

Either way, it seems inevitable that he will leave City this summer, and it’s the right thing to do for his career, as he will want to be a regular as he approaches his peak years. So, whether it’s Leicester or somewhere else, Steffen will surely find a new club in the coming weeks.

As for Leicester, many fans will feel they do need a new keeper as both Danny Ward and Daniel Iversen didn’t convince last season. Admittedly, they could be good enough for the Championship, but Maresca may want a different number one that suits his style. So, it’s going to be a busy few weeks for Leicester, and it will be intriguing to see what the XI looks like for the Championship opener.